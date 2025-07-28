Aspo Recruitment Partners with Crescent City Properties

Apprentice-focused recruitment agency Aspo Recruitment (Aspo) has partnered with accommodation provider Crescent City Properties (CCP) to help care-experienced apprentices find suitable and secure housing while undertaking their courses.

The partnership aims to tackle a critical barrier faced by many young people leaving the care system by improving access to safe, affordable accommodation. Without family support or established rental histories, care leavers often find themselves at a disadvantage in the housing market, increasing their vulnerability to homelessness and exploitation.

It comes at a critical period where, according to a report by the APPG for Ending Homelessness in 2017, one third of care leavers experience homelessness within the first two years after leaving care, and 25% of all homeless people said they had been in care at some point in their lives.



CCP founder Anita Tien started her business during her asset management apprenticeship at BlackRock, experiencing first-hand the challenges of locating suitable accommodation and being scammed £700 by a fake property listing online. Since launch, she has gained backing from investors and is preparing a number of properties to be made available later this year.



Aspo founder James Kimble commented on the partnership, saying:



“I’m thrilled to be working with Anita and Crescent City Properties on such a vital issue that unfairly affects so many people across the country. My dad grew up in care, so developing this partnership has been a personal mission and one I am proud to be involved with.



Just 3% of care leavers chose to do an apprenticeship last year, so we must do more not only to teach them about the program and its benefits, but also be actively involved in supporting them throughout their journey, and I’m glad that our partnership announced today supports this.”



Anita added to James’ comment, saying:



“It’s great to be collaborating with James on this shared mission in helping disadvantaged young people get the best start in life. Having James support us on this journey is a defining moment in creating a more accessible pathway for aspiring apprentices.



I believe this partnership demonstrates a significant shift in rivalling the university experience during a time where employers are valuing skills over qualifications and the rental market is becoming more inaccessible to young people.”



Together with the Care Leaver Covenant, Aspo Recruitment and Crescent City Properties will work to place more care-experienced apprentices into supportive housing, giving them the foundation they need to thrive personally and professionally.