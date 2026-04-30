Middlesbrough College smashes fundraising record for MFC Foundation

Fifth annual charity tournament raises £12.8k, taking five-year total past £40,000

Middlesbrough College has once again hit the back of the net, raising a record-breaking £12,850 at its fifth annual Charity Football Tournament in support of Middlesbrough Football Club (MFC) Foundation.

The milestone total marks the highest amount raised in the event’s history, bringing the five-year fundraising figure to over £40,000 for the Foundation’s vital community work.

Thirty teams from across the Tees Valley business community took part in this year’s tournament, with defending champions SNE Care Services retaining their title for a second consecutive year following a competitive final against CF Fertilisers Team B.

Sponsored by Miller Homes, the tournament once again showcased the strength of collaboration between education and industry, with organisations including AV Dawson, Tees Components, Applebridge, Durata and Natara among those taking part.

Students and staff from Middlesbrough College played a central role in delivering the event, providing catering, music and on-the-day support, while the team at Northern Skills also contributed to the fundraising effort, raising additional funds through a JustGiving competition.

Event organiser Peter Donnelly, associate director of business development at Middlesbrough College, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see the tournament continue to grow year-on-year, with this year’s total being our highest yet! Reaching more than £40,000 raised over five years is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the generosity and ongoing support of our partners and the wider business community.

“This event is about more than just football – it’s about bringing people together to make a meaningful difference. The atmosphere on the day was brilliant, and we’re already looking ahead to how we can make next year even bigger and better.”

Paul Shepherd, business development manager at Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation, added:

“Once again, we are very, very grateful to Middlesbrough College. They put an incredible amount of work into make this event the success it is. The College and the Foundation have worked in partnership for many years, and the event is a fantastic celebration of that.

“To all the businesses who take part, a huge “thank-you”. By helping raise over £40,000 to support our programmes, you are making a massive difference to the people we work with. It’s a day when Teesside really comes together.”