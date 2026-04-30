Cool runnings: figure skater hits the road for Sunderland City Run

A figure skating student, who competes at national level, is now preparing to take on one of the biggest running events in the north-east.

Florence Springle, who is in her final studying BA (Hons)Film and Media at the University of Sunderland, is hoping her skating training will stand her in good stead when she hits the road for the Sunderland City Run.

Florence, 21, from Newcastle, said:

“I started figure skating aged six after attending a friend’s birthday party where I fell in love with the sport.

“It is a very intense sport that requires both physical and mental strength.

“As part of my training I have always tried to go on runs to improve my stamina for figure skating. I think a lot of work I do for skating coincides with typical training for running so they actually go hand in hand.”

Florence is one of the University’s Elite Athletes and represents Whitley Bay Ice Skating Club at a national level. Last year she competed in the British Ice Skating Cup where she came third in the final, and in January this year performed as part of the opening ceremony and finale for the 2026 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield.

“Figure skating is a combination of artistry and power, where typical training sessions focus on speed, control, jump height and rotation,” Florence said.

“We have set routines that we perform at competitions involving spins, jumps and choreography.

“Running is a sport that I’d also like to think I’m good at – although I am in no way an elite runner. But as an Elite Athlete I have committed to personal training sessions at the University which I attend alongside my own training. These have definitely assisted me in focusing my training for skating and therefore running.

“But they are very different – figure skating training applied to running would be like sprinting for 4 minutes straight and combining that with jumping every 20 seconds.”

Florence is running for the University’s Futures Fund, a scholarship programme for students to unlock their potential.

In Florence’s case, the scholarship is helping her realise her dream of competing internationally.

“I’m currently in the process of applying for support for an international figure skating camp with Olympics coaches in the summer,” she said.

“Without the Futures Fund I wouldn’t have access to these incredible opportunities.

“Everyone running for the Futures Fund will help others achieve amazing things, whether it be for their elite sport or to assist with their education.”