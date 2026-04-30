Students reach new heights on expedition

A group of 12 Protective Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently embarked on an exciting overseas rock-climbing expedition, challenging themselves both physically and mentally at the renowned Orange House climbing centre in the picturesque village of Finestrat, Spain.



The five-day expedition gave the Level 2 Protective Services students the incredible opportunity to develop their physical fitness and their confidence, as well as the technical climbing skills needed in a demanding outdoor environment.



During the trip, the students took part in a wide range of adventurous activities including rock climbing, abseiling and mountaineering, all delivered under the expert supervision of fully qualified mountain instructors, ensuring students were supported while still being challenged. The exciting experience enabled students to apply classroom-based learning to real-life scenarios while working together to overcome challenges in unfamiliar terrain.



The Orange House is located in Finestrat, a small mountain village nestled between Benidorm and Alicante, just a 35-minute drive from Alicante Airport. Its dramatic landscape, natural rock faces and specialist climbing facilities made it an ideal location for students to push their limits safely while developing resilience, problem-solving skills and teamwork.



Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Protective Services courses are designed to prepare students for careers within the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. Alongside physical training, the course focuses on leadership, communication, discipline and decision-making. Through strong partnerships with local protective services, students gain valuable real-world experience that supports their progression into further training or employment.



Rob Stevenson, Course Leader for Protective Services at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “The students worked exceptionally well as a team throughout the expedition, supporting one another and showing real determination when faced with demanding challenges. Experiences like this are invaluable in building confidence, teamwork, and resilience – all essential qualities for those pursuing careers in the protective services.”



For many of the students, the expedition was a highlight of their course, offering a memorable and rewarding experience that tested both their physical ability and mental strength. Students returned to college with increased confidence, a stronger sense of achievement and a deeper understanding of teamwork under pressure. The overseas experience also helped them develop independence, adaptability and self-belief, reinforcing their readiness for the challenges they may face in protective service careers.



The expedition marks another example of Burton and South Derbyshire Colleges’ commitment to providing enriching, real-world learning experiences that help students grow both personally and professionally.