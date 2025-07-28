The Forgotten Generation: Reclaiming Hope for Bradford’s 18–24-Year-Olds

In Bradford, a city rich in culture and resilience, we are facing a quiet crisis. A generation of young people, our 18- to 24-year-olds, are being left behind. Too many are out of work, out of education, and out of options. They are the forgotten generation, and we must act now to bring them back into the fold.

I know what it means to face setbacks. My father, a lorry driver turned entrepreneur, went bankrupt three times. Each time, we lost our home. My mother, however, never let me forget the value of education. It was her persistence that pushed me to get back on track after failing my A-levels. That second chance changed my life.

Today, I lead Bradford College with that same belief: that education is the most powerful tool we have to change lives. But education alone isn’t enough. We need a system that meets young people where they are, especially those who feel disillusioned, disconnected, and disempowered.

The reality on the ground

In Bradford, youth unemployment remains stubbornly high. Many of these young people are not just jobless, they’re voiceless. They’ve been told, implicitly or explicitly, that they don’t matter. That their potential is limited by their postcode, their background, or their past mistakes.This is not just a social issue, it’s an economic one. Bradford cannot thrive while a significant portion of its future workforce is sidelined. We need their creativity, their energy, and their ambition.

What needs to change

Better Schools: Attainment for young people is just not good enough in Bradford. The volume of young people taking longer to achieve Level 2 and 3 qualifications versus national rate is staggering.

Flexible Pathways: Not every young person fits the traditional academic mould. We need more vocational routes, apprenticeships, and short, impactful, skills-based courses that lead directly to employment.

Stronger Employer Partnerships: Colleges and businesses must work hand-in-hand to create real opportunities. At Bradford College, we’re expanding our employer network to ensure our students are work-ready from day one. We’re working with employers to help them understand this generation, and what they need to do to support them to become an incredibly effective workforce for the future.

Wraparound Support: Many young people face barriers beyond the classroom—mental health challenges, housing instability, or caring responsibilities. We must provide holistic support that addresses the whole person and be funded accordingly. In our current model, all this wrap around support stops being funded when the learner reaches the age of 18 years old.

A New Narrative: We must stop talking about this generation as a problem to be solved and start seeing them as the solution to our city’s future.

My call to action

To city leaders: Make Bradford a place where business thrives, and that wants a local workforce that is dynamic, diverse, and devoted to our city.

To employers: open your doors. Offer a placement, a mentorship, a first chance. Take time now to understand how your business can welcome these young people, support them into sustained employment and thrive.

To policymakers: invest in further education and skills training. Fund the support services that keep young people engaged for longer. This generation is starting well behind everyone else; they need better support for longer to catch up.

At Bradford College, we’re ready to stand with you. Let’s build a future where no young person is left behind.

By Chris Webb, CEO and Principal, Bradford College