Fife College students gear up to represent Scotland at WorldSkills UK National Finals

Two apprentices employed by Fife Council and training at Fife College have secured places in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals, where they will compete against the best apprentices and learners from across the country.

Lewis Somerscale and Kieran Mitchell, both Automotive Modern Apprentices with Fife Council and studying at Fife College’s Glenrothes Campus, will represent Scotland in the Heavy Vehicle Technology category. The finals will take place in South Wales from 25–28 November 2025.

WorldSkills UK is an annual competition designed to inspire and showcase excellence in vocational training. The national finals bring together top-performing students and apprentices in a range of disciplines, offering them a platform to demonstrate their technical abilities, problem-solving skills, and professionalism.

Both apprentices were thrilled to be selected for the national finals.

Lewis Somerscale, from Anstruther, said:

“I’m really proud to be going to the finals and grateful for all the support I’ve had from Fife Council and Fife College. It’s a great chance to show what we can do.”

Kieran Mitchell, from Dunfermline, said:

“I’m quite excited to go down for the finals, I learned a lot in the qualifiers. I’m looking forward to competing against the top six apprentices in the country.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, who coordinates the College’s WorldSkills UK involvement, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Lewis and Kieran for reaching the national finals. This is a fantastic achievement and reflects not only their hard work and dedication but also the high quality of teaching and training at Fife College. We’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.”

The success of Lewis and Kieran highlights the strong partnership between Fife College and Fife Council in delivering high-quality Modern Apprenticeship programmes, helping young people build rewarding careers in technical and vocational fields.

WorldSkills UK Competitions promote excellence in over 40 skill areas, supporting young people in developing the high-quality technical skills they need to thrive in their careers, while helping employers grow through access to world-class talent.

Ben Blackledge, CEO, WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finalists. Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents. Over two intensive days of competition they will gain valuable skills and confidence which will turbo charge their careers and make the UK economy more competitive.

“With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”