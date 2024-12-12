Learning and Work Institute are calling for nominations on behalf of inspirational tutors and mentors in Wales

There is an incredibly dedicated workforce delivering lifelong learning and empowering individuals to discover pathways and transform their lives through education and employment.

Learning and Work Institute invites nominations for exceptional tutors and mentors who have empowered adults to gain confidence, motivation, and skills to lead healthier and more prosperous lives. Nominations will also highlight the significant impact of these tutors on the adult learning sector, contributing to Wales’ ambition of becoming a nation of second chances.

Tutors and mentors will demonstrate their commitment to go over and above to help adult learners to recognise their potential and pursue their goals in education and work.

Submit a nomination across any of the following six award categories:

Higher Education

Further Education

Workplace Setting

Community Education

Welsh for Adults

School or other setting

The final deadline for nominations is Monday 23rd December 2024.

How to submit your nomination:

1. Read the Guidance document before you start your nomination.

2. Complete the Inspire! Tutor Awards nomination form.

3. Send your completed nomination form to [email protected]. Please attach any supporting information or images to your email.

Alternatively, you are welcome to complete the online nomination form which is required to be completed in one sitting. It is recommended that you complete your nomination using a word document before submitting it online.

If you have any questions or need any assistance with your nomination, please contact Learning and Work Institute at: [email protected].

The Inspire! Tutor Awards are coordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, Colleges Wales, NTfW, the National Centre for Learning Welsh, Universities Wales and the Adult Learning Partnership Wales.

Learning and Work Institute