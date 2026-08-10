Winchester’s Student Journalists take Charge of Football Club’s Media Operation

The new football season is almost upon us and five Journalism students from the University of Winchester have taken over the running of media operations at the city’s club.

The quintet, who are about to embark on the third year of their courses, will be managing press and publicity at Winchester City FC.

Each had to apply for their roles in an interview with club officials, mimicking a real-life recruitment process.

The five are:

Charlie Bass – Media Manager

Ethan Vine – Social Media Manager

Matt Ross – Non-Match Day producer

Will Hall – Match commentator

Tegan Davies – Academy Media Manager

Journalism Lecturer, Samuel Homewood, said:

“This is a brilliant opportunity for the students. When they go for a job, they can say that not only do they have a degree but that they’ve worked at a football club for a year, in roles relevant to their subject. This is great industry experience.”

After meeting with members of the club management to discuss plans for the 26/27 – the students got to work immediately.

Although there are were competitive games through the summer, there were plenty of developments – new player signings, friendlies, ground improvements and social events – to publicise.

When the ‘26/27 season begins the team will work on home and away matches. Their tasks will include creating video match reports, interviewing the manager and players post-match, promoting games, providing match commentary, creating engaging match and non-match day content for club platforms.

Winchester FC finished fourth in Southern League Division One South this season and narrowly missed promotion to Premier Division South, after losing in a play-off semi-final to Shaftesbury. Despite a strong showing on the pitch, club officials admitted to having taken their eyes off the ball when it comes to media matters.

Ken Raisbeck, Chairman of Winchester City FC said,

“At Winchester City FC, we’ve always believed that our role extends beyond the pitch. This partnership with the University of Winchester is something we’re genuinely proud of — it gives local students the chance to build real, hands-on experience in an environment they’re passionate about.

“Football has a unique power to inspire, and if we can use that to help young people take their first steps into a career in sport and media, then that’s exactly the kind of club we want to be. We look forward to welcoming the students and seeing them thrive.”

Ethan Vine said:

“We want to produce more fan-focused social media with TikToks and Reels which will appeal to younger fans and generate a sense of community and help build the club’s fan base.”

The student team will be supported by this year’s second year Sports Journalism and Journalism students who will take turns in assisting and shadowing the different roles.

Next Spring those second years will apply to become the current media team’s successors.

As part of a partnership signed in 2024 the University of Winchester support Winchester FC on and off the pitch. The University is away shirt sponsor and the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing carry out pre-season tests on players.

Each year there are placements at the club for Physiotherapy and Sports and Exercise Science students. One of those placements turned into a job for Physiotherapy graduate Elouise Lawrence who is the now the first team physio.

Pictured from (left to right): Events manager Charlotte Chandler, Journalism Lecturer Samuel Homewood; Will Hall, Charlie Bass, Ethan Vine, Matt Ross, club secretary John Mclaren, club chairman Ken Raisbeck and director Stuart Munro. Not pictured: Tegan Davies.