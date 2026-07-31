National sports award win for The Sheffield College’s basketball staff team

The Sheffield College’s basketball staff team have won a national award for building elite sports opportunities and breaking down barriers.

The Sheffield College Basketball Academy is the winner of this year’s Association of Colleges Sport Award – Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Sport category.

The awards showcase and celebrate the achievements and inspirational work of students and staff in college sport. They also highlight the dedication of staff who support and nurture those students to success.

Judges commended the college for showing a longstanding commitment to building one of the most inclusive elite sports programmes in the further education sector.

It was also hailed for removing barriers, creating opportunities for diverse communities and its longstanding commitment to women’s basketball.

Bradley Connor, Course Leader for the Elite Basketball Performance Level 3, The Sheffield College, and Head Coach of the European Youth Basketball League, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive this award which demonstrates how elite sport can drive equality, opportunity and social mobility. Our focus is on offering a dual-career approach that prioritises education alongside sport for our basketball talent.

“Through investment in women’s basketball, supporting participation for those from ethnic minorities, removing financial barriers and offering progression opportunities, the academy has created an environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive academically, personally and athletically.”

At The Sheffield College, talented players progress with their studies whilst continuing to train and play basketball at a high level.

Players study the Basketball Elite Performance Level 3 vocational qualification which covers anatomy, fitness testing, nutrition, physiology and sports psychology.

The college supports diverse elite talent in several ways. It currently offers the only programme in the UK providing fully funded participation in the European Girls Basketball League.

This helps to ensure that female athletes can take part in elite international competition regardless of financial background, offering experiences and development opportunities they may not otherwise receive.

Student Rania Sayah, 18, joined The Sheffield College Women’s Basketball Academy with ambitions of competing at the highest level while continuing her education.

During her two years on the programme, she developed into a key player in the Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League, European Girls Basketball League and National League teams, demonstrating outstanding commitment, resilience and leadership both on and off the court.

Through access to high level coaching, strength and conditioning, performance analysis and academic support, Rania has earned a full athletic scholarship to North Platte Community College in the USA.

She will fly to the USA in August 2026 to begin the next chapter of her academic and basketball journey, highlighting the academy’s commitment to developing student-athletes who achieve success in education while progressing to outstanding opportunities in international basketball.

Rania said:

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to begin the next chapter of my basketball journey in the United States.

“I’d like to thank my family for their constant love and support, my teammates and coaches – especially Coach Okorie – for helping me develop as a player, and everyone at The Sheffield College for believing in me. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Students have played in the Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League, National League and British Universities and Colleges Sport competitions with some going on to secure scholarships at universities in the USA after completing their course.

The academy aims to reflect the communities it serves across Sheffield and Yorkshire. A high percentage of academy athletes are from ethnic minorities.

It also strives to create an environment where diversity is visible and celebrated. Students see coaches, staff and athletes from a wide range of backgrounds succeeding within education and sport.

This helps students to feel represented, valued and included. Many academy athletes are first-generation university applicants.

International opportunities often come with significant travel and accommodation costs, which can create barriers for families.

In addition to scholarships, the college supports students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds through financial support for costs linked to travel, competition and equipment.

The Sheffield College holds Investors in Diversity Gold UK accreditation and has been recognised nationally as one of the UK’s most inclusive employers.

This year’s AoC Sport Awards winners were announced on 12th June 2026.

The basketball teams are part of the Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy where athletes across different sports, also including football, ice hockey, snooker and swimming, take part in competitions whilst completing their studies.

Pictured: Elite basketball player Rania Sayah, 18, is going to North Platte Community College in the USA after securing a scholarship there. Photo credit: Neil Oxborough.