Data and Labour Market Insights at the FE Collective

In the ever-evolving landscape of further education, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. The FE News team is proud to announce their first-ever event, the “FE Collective,” an exciting gathering of visionaries, educators, and industry leaders. This event will host three engaging sessions, each offering a unique perspective on the future of education. In this article, we’re thrilled to unveil exclusive insights from the event’s speakers through their presentation slides.

The landscape of education is increasingly influenced by data and labour market trends. In our “Data and Labour Market Insights” session, experts will present compelling data-driven strategies and insights into the evolving job market. Dive into their slides to understand how data can inform curriculum development, student career pathways, and workforce readiness, and explore the possibilities for fostering better alignment between education and the job market.

In this session, we were joined by our data partner, Lightcast. We had Elena Magrini discuss Data and Labour Market Insights.

Check out her slides below:

Join us as we bring you the most thought-provoking and transformative insights from the FE Collective event. These articles will provide an exclusive opportunity to access the ideas and expertise presented by our esteemed speakers, helping you stay at the forefront of the evolving world of education. Don’t miss the chance to explore the future of further education through the eyes of these industry pioneers.

