Dr Vikki Smith and Gavin O’Meara on FE & Skills Collective: Timing and Involvement

Dr Vikki Smith from Education and Training Foundation (ETF) and Gavin O’Meara from FE News discuss the upcoming FE & Skills Collective timing and how you can get involved.

The FE and Skills Collective is on the 10th October in Birmingham and is in partnership between Education and Training Foundation (ETF) and FE News and is titled: Bridging Policy and Pedagogy: Preparing Educators and Leaders for a Stronger Skills System.

The event is all about helping Educators and Leaders navigate the new skills system. The morning is ‘scene setting’ and the afternoon is everyone coming together collaboratively to write a report. Vikki is the report co-author.

Check out what Vikki and Gavin have to say about how you can get involved and why this is perfect timing for you to help shape the future of our skills system.

Find out more about Skills England and the developing Skills landscape after the election of the Labour Party and how Educators and Leaders from Independent Training Providers, FE Colleges, Awarding Bodies, Community Learning, Lifelong Learning, Prisons can all help shape a report about how we develop our work force to develop the new Skills landscape.

Check it out below and see you in Birmingham on the 10th October 2024 at the FE and Skills Collective in partnership with ETF and FE News.