Guildford College Gaming students organise raffle to raise funds for local charity

A group of gaming students from Guildford College attended ToyCon UK in London this weekend, the UK’s only dedicated designer toy convention.

After a couple of early starts, the group made their way to London to spend two days selling their own designed and 3D printed character figurines as well as raffling off a brand-new 3D printer for one lucky winner to start designing and printing themselves!

Working in partnership with 3D printer manufacturer Sunlu, who generously donated the prize to the college’s Gaming department, the team of students raised over £250 in raffle ticket sales at the event, benefitting local charity The Halow Project – a fantastic organisation that helps young people with disabilities to lead meaningful, independent lives within our community.

The event, which took place at the Novotel London West Hotel, included products and exhibitors from around the world. The group wasted no time in networking with all the other stand holders, selling their amazing 3D printed figurines (making close to £400 across the weekend) and chatting to visitors about their projects and college courses.

Sunlu have also kindly donated a brand new 3D printer, plus 3D printing filament, to the Gaming department at Guildford College which is gratefully received and will be used to aid the students in their future gaming design projects.

Gaming tutor, Paul Clarke, said: “This was a great event and possibly the most ambitious undertaking for our students who worked tirelessly behind the scenes printing over 50 figurines that they had designed themselves.

“I am extremely proud of them all and know that, with their incredible talent, they will go on to achieve great things in the industry.”

