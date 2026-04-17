Sports Students Return from a Life-Changing Kenyan Adventure

Our sports students have returned from the experience of a lifetime after spending two unforgettable weeks in Kenya, combining sport, volunteering and cultural discovery in an international setting.

Partnering with the East Africa Character Development Trust, students took on meaningful volunteering roles, delivering sports coaching and educational sessions to children in some of Nairobi’s most disadvantaged communities. Through these activities, they actively contributed to youth development initiatives, using sport as a powerful tool to inspire confidence, teamwork and positive values.

Beyond their volunteering commitments, the group also experienced the incredible natural beauty of Kenya. The trip included breathtaking visits to Tsavo National Park, where students were treated to spectacular views of the Chyulu Hills and Mount Kilimanjaro and close encounters with Kenya’s world-famous wildlife. Many described these moments as truly unforgettable highlights of the journey.

The experience had a profound impact on the students involved. They all agreed that the trip was an incredible experience, filled with numerous first-time experiences. It successfully combined adventure with a powerful insight into how sport can make a real difference within communities.

Sports Student Scott Moncrieff reflected on the impact of the trip, saying:

“It was a completely surreal experience. Being able to see and experience the way of life there firsthand was incredibly humbling. It feels like it has changed all of us as people and made us appreciate the little things more, rather than taking them for granted as we did before. Going to Kenya and seeing how happy the children were, despite the problems they face every day, has made us all think twice about complaining for no real reason.”

Sports lecturer Gareth Watkins praised the students for the way they embraced the challenge and reflected on the wider benefits of the trip:

“This has been an incredible experience for everyone involved – from the richness of the cultural interactions to the vast landscapes and extraordinary wildlife. It has genuinely been unforgettable. There were so many highlights and valuable learning moments throughout the trip.

Our learners demonstrated confidence, leadership and a deep understanding of the values that will shape their futures. This experience truly shows the impact of combining sport with character development. Beyond the activities themselves, students have grown noticeably in confidence, resilience and personal character. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to East Africa Character Development Trust for delivering a fantastic programme and to Electric Classic Cars for their sponsorship support. ”

The Kenya trip exemplifies how sport, education and international opportunities can come together to create transformative experiences, equipping students with skills, confidence and global awareness that will stay with them for life.