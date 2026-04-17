Sophisticated AI-enabled phishing campaign targeting education and research

Jisc has alerted its members to a persistent and highly sophisticated phishing campaign currently targeting education and research institutions across the UK and internationally.

The campaign represents a significant escalation in threat actor capability, using AI-driven infrastructure and automated techniques to compromise accounts at scale.

Jisc’s cyber security incident response team (CSIRT) is currently supporting a high number of institutions affected by this widespread phishing activity, which has proven both persistent and successful.

Unlike traditional phishing campaigns that rely on static, manual scripts, this activity uses AI-driven infrastructure and multiple end-to-end automations, marking a notable shift in attacker sophistication and enabling rapid scaling and adaptation.

David Batho, director of security at Jisc says:

“We are urging members and customers to remain vigilant and to take immediate action where account compromise is identified.

“There is an active discourse on our cyber security community about related phishing campaigns with shared experiences from multiple institutions. I encourage any members who are not already part of that community to sign up as shared intelligence is a vital part of defence.

“We are also providing key mitigation advice as part of our communications with members to support further.”

Key mitigation advice

Domain indicators identified from engagements and intelligence reports have been added to the Jisc protective domain name system (DNS) service, Janet Network Resolver (JNRS), which provides a layer of defence against attacks already observed by other institutions. As well as domains, all other relevant indicators are shared directly in Jisc’s cyber threat intelligence (CTI) sharing group enabling real-time ingestion and action within your own security protections.

Jisc members and customers are encouraged to speak to their relationship manager if they are not already utilising these services, which for many are included within their membership.