Agencies Put on Notice for Pagabo’s New Staffing Solutions Framework

A BRAND-NEW framework has been announced to support public sector clients with sourcing temporary and permanent staff across a range of areas associated with the effective and smooth running of their operations.

Leading national framework provider Pagabo is bringing the framework to market on behalf of contracting authority Red Kite Learning Trust to connect clients with agencies that will provide temporary and permanent workers across a range of types and areas, with the agreement running for four years after going live in November 2022.

The framework, which is part of Pagabo’s goods and services suite of solutions, will be available to all public sector bodies including schools, universities, local authorities, emergency services, NHS organisations, health and social care providers and housing associations. The framework is divided into eight lots covering different worker types, with each lot further divided into geographical regions – to which up to six agencies will be appointed to each area.

Six lots cover the provision of staff for catering, cleaning, teaching, office support, facilities management, and IT, while the other two lots will cover the provision of a Master Vendor and a Neutral Vendor.

Pagabo’s managing director, Jason Stapley, said:

“We know that sourcing staff – especially on short notice – is stressful for businesses, so this framework has been designed to make that process quick and easy, while providing total peace of mind around compliance and making sure staff are suitable for an organisation and its needs.

“Appointed agencies will need to be fully aware of and compliant with all employment legislation and there will be a requirement for agencies to demonstrate that all pre-employment and safeguarding checks have been carried out, along with DBS checks where relevant.”

Agencies will also be required to hold and maintain certification with one or more approved accreditation bodies, including the British Institute of Recruiters (BIOR), Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), Association or Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) and Standards in Recruitment (SiR).

Reflecting Pagabo’s commitment to finding digital solutions to streamline processes, agencies appointed to the framework will be able to provide a software solution that allows clients to, as a minimum, make a booking quickly and easily for their short-term staffing requirements and to reduce the time spent ringing around agencies. This comes with a commitment from agencies to adhere to a maximum response time to a booking request for temporary workers depending on the required start date.

These requirements include a response within one hour for requests for staff required within 24 hours, ensuring that public sector bodies are able to secure the people they need quicker than ever before.

Jason continued: “We are committed to providing the solutions that revolutionise our clients’ operations and look forward to working with the contracting authority and wider market as we work towards tender applications and awards for this new framework, with a view to making sourcing staff simpler, quicker and easier for the public sector.”

