Trinity Business School ranked among top providers in FT Masters in Finance Ranking 2022

Trinity Business School’s Masters in Finance has climbed to 26th globally, and retains the top spot in Ireland, in the Financial Times 2022 Masters in Finance Ranking.

The ranking, published today, sees Trinity cement its position as one of the top providers of the revered Masters in Finance programme, having climbed from 27th to 26th worldwide.

Having once again retained a top 30 position, Trinity Masters in Finance has also held on to the 1st-place position in Ireland.

Weighing up programmes across a number of factors – including alumni career progress, school diversity, and international experience and research – the FT’s 2022 Masters in Finance Ranking Finance success joins an ever-growing list of achievements for Trinity Business School.

With particularly impressive rankings in categories such as value for money and career progress, as well as work international mobility, the latest FT ranking also offers evidence of Trinity’s continued commitment to offer its student a word-class financial education.

Dr Elaine Lang, Assistant Professor in Finance and Director of MSc in Finance at Trinity Business School, says:

“We are extremely pleased that the MSc in Finance Programme has climbed the FT rankings to 26th globally, and remains 1st in Ireland. The high FT ranking is a testament to the success of our finance graduates and the value of Trinity Business School’s MSc in Finance programme amongst the leading financial institutions of the world. The programmes ranking also attests to the support of our expert faculty and the dedicated careers service provided to students as they enter the job market.”

