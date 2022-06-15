Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Trinity Business School ranked among top providers in FT Masters in Finance Ranking 2022

London School of Economics (LSE) June 15, 2022
0 Comments
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

Trinity Business School’s Masters in Finance has climbed to 26th globally, and retains the top spot in Ireland, in the Financial Times 2022 Masters in Finance Ranking.

The ranking, published today, sees Trinity cement its position as one of the top providers of the revered Masters in Finance programme, having climbed from 27th to 26th worldwide.

Having once again retained a top 30 position, Trinity Masters in Finance has also held on to the 1st-place position in Ireland.

Weighing up programmes across a number of factors – including alumni career progress, school diversity, and international experience and research – the FT’s 2022 Masters in Finance Ranking Finance success joins an ever-growing list of achievements for Trinity Business School.

With particularly impressive rankings in categories such as value for money and career progress, as well as work international mobility, the latest FT ranking also offers evidence of Trinity’s continued commitment to offer its student a word-class financial education. 

Dr Elaine Lang, Assistant Professor in Finance and Director of MSc in Finance at Trinity Business School, says:

“We are extremely pleased that the MSc in Finance Programme has climbed the FT rankings to 26th globally, and remains 1st in Ireland. The high FT ranking is a testament to the success of our finance graduates and the value of Trinity Business School’s MSc in Finance programme amongst the leading financial institutions of the world. The programmes ranking also attests to the support of our expert faculty and the dedicated careers service provided to students as they enter the job market.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
London School of Economics (LSE)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this