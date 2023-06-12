College recognised for quality advice and guidance

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Learner Services Team has been reaccredited to the Matrix Standard, demonstrating the high-quality impartial information, advice and guidance service provided to potential and current learners.

The Matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering.

In order to achieve the Matrix Standard, the Learner Services team had to demonstrate effectiveness in range of essential areas, including leadership and management, resources, service delivery and continuous quality improvement.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Burton and South Derbyshire College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The Matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Burton and South Derbyshire College is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Commenting on the award, Katy Broomfield, Head of Services for Learners and Customer Experience said:

“The Learner Services Team is delighted to have been reaccredited with the Matrix Standard, the international quality standard for information, advice and guidance services. We’re committed to giving students the best possible service and providing the high-quality impartial information, advice and guidance they need to make decisions about their next steps.”

Published in