‘Happiness gap’ shows class shapes lifelong wellbeing

People from working class backgrounds are a third more likely to experience low wellbeing than those from professional backgrounds.

Those who move into higher status jobs than their parents are substantially happier than those who remain in lower socio-economic groups in adulthood.

But although moving up helps to close the ‘happiness gap’, those who start out from more affluent backgrounds still enjoy the highest levels of wellbeing. They are also ‘protected’ from the effects of moving downwards.

New research published today reveals a ‘happiness gap’ between people born into different social classes. People’s childhood social class continues to have a significant impact on their wellbeing and life satisfaction as an adult, even when they climb the social ladder.

A landmark report by the Sutton Trust, supported by Co-op as part of its work on social mobility and opportunity, explores whether being upwardly mobile in your career makes you happier. It finds that wellbeing remains closely tied to the social status you’re born into. Those from a routine working background are a third more likely to have low wellbeing than those from professional backgrounds.

Social mobility significantly closes this gap. People who move into higher status jobs than their parents are substantially happier than those who remain in lower socio-economic groups in adulthood. This is largely explained by differences in income, education and housing and, most importantly, employment status. Increases in health and leisure time also play a role in greater life satisfaction.

The research also showed that people were three times more likely to have high wellbeing if they had a very strong sense of belonging to their community, whether or not they had moved or stayed in the area where they grew up.

And the stories people tell about their social mobility journeys have an enduring power. High levels of satisfaction are shown by those who see themselves as having overcome obstacles and become upwardly mobile to get where they are in life.

However, even people who are able to pull themselves up the social ladder don’t quite reach the high wellbeing levels of those who started life in affluent families, which could indicate the lasting impact of people’s background on their long-term wellbeing. And these happiness gaps between social mobility journeys get wider with age.

This gap could be attributed to the many trade-offs people make to get ahead. People experience this in very different ways, facing challenges such as needing to move away from home to be successful, overcoming class stereotypes and expectations, higher stress or strain on relationships, and work life balance.

On the other hand, people who ‘move downward’ to a lower middle class or working class role are generally ‘protected’ against a similar fall in their wellbeing levels. This could be due to having a safety net to fall back on, or other types of support from family or their wider network. It could also reflect higher levels of agency – having the luxury of actively choosing to eschew high status career paths, without facing negative factors such as higher stress or worse work-life balance.

Higher education continues to have a positive impact on people’s long-term happiness and wellbeing. It’s widely reported that the ‘university premium’ – the generally higher salaries that graduates can expect to earn – is in decline. But this research finds that graduates have greater happiness and wellbeing than non-graduates, suggesting that the benefits of higher education shouldn’t only be measured in terms of graduates’ financial returns.

The findings highlight the role that employers, education and local communities can play in improving access to opportunity and supporting people to progress.

The Sutton Trust and Co-op are calling for the government to reinvigorate efforts to break down both social as well as economic barriers to opportunity. Decisions at national and regional level – from housing to employment and health – should widen focus on improving the overall quality of people’s lives beyond purely financial progress, and enable people to thrive without having to leave their community. And a concerted effort is also required to support those who don’t climb the social ladder and experience the lowest levels of happiness and wellbeing today.

Commenting, Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust, said:

“Social mobility hugely improves people’s lives, but it doesn’t always guarantee happiness. Even when people climb the social ladder, their long-term wellbeing is still shaped by where they started. Opportunity and life satisfaction are about far more than just pay, promotions and property. Family and friends, education levels, community ties and work-life balance all play their part.

“Where you come from shouldn’t determine how happy your life turns out. To break this link, we need to tackle inequality in education, open up access to careers, and invest in communities. Opportunities to get on in life, and enjoy greater levels of wellbeing, should be genuinely open to everyone.”

Commenting, Claire Costello, Chief People and Inclusion Officer, Co-op, said:

“Social mobility has the power to improve people’s lives, but this research shows it does not yet level the playing field. At Co-op, we see every day that talent is spread right across the country, but opportunity is not. Through our Co-op Academies Trust and apprenticeships, we’re helping more young people build pathways into work.

“For business and government alike, the message is clear – promoting social mobility is not only an economic priority, it is essential to building a healthy, happy society. That must begin by ensuring young people have access to the education, training and employment opportunities that will enable them to lead fulfilling lives.”