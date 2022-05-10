First Intuition offers free careers advice and skills workshops for young adults interested in accountancy and finance

The accountancy training provider’s award-winning online Accountancy Academy is returning for 2022. Following the success of last year’s academy, First Intuition is bringing back its free careers and skills workshops for students considering starting a career in accountancy and finance. The virtual sessions will give young adults the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge about the accountancy industry, the exciting career options available within it, and how to secure a job.

The Accountancy Academy was created in response to poor career advice opportunities in schools during the pandemic. The summer run programme gives GCSE and A-Level students the opportunity to find out more about the accountancy and finance industry and the careers available within it. It also gives students interested in pursuing a career in the field the space to learn more, ask questions, and talk to potential employers. Whilst sessions specifically focusing on improving CVs, interview preparation, and how to be a standout candidate will ensure students applications are of the highest quality.

Five 90-minute sessions will be held between 4.30 pm and 6.00 pm on the following dates:

5th, 7th, 12th, 14th, 19th July 2022

Topics include:

Introduction to accountancy and routes to get started

Accountancy Taster (inc. practical exercises)

Skills needed as an accountant

CV and interview preparation

Employer Q&A forum

Previous First Intuition Accountancy Academies have proved to be extremely beneficial to aspiring accountants.One attendee stated “If I did not attend the First Intuition talk in my school and the Accountancy Academy, I would not have applied at all to accountancy apprenticeships. Once again, thank you for all your work at First Intuition. I look forward to recommending the Accountancy Academy to younger students.”

Earlier this year the Accountancy Academy won in the ‘Innovation in Accountancy’ category at the PQ Awards. First Intuition is committed to creating new ways to attract young adults into the accountancy and finance industry and prides itself on producing free, reliable, and informational resources. To date, the Accounting Academy programme has been distributed across 70+ schools and has had 1,000+ registrations. This is in addition to the plethora of other free resources available to help young adults with their studies and into the workplace offered by First Intuition.

Students can book their place at the virtual Accountancy Academy 2022 here.

