Kirklees College Enrolment Hotline opens today!

This morning, Kirklees College officially opened its Enrolment Hotline call centre, taking queries from the public who want to join a course starting in September. The hotline number is 01484 437100 and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm until the end of September.

The college recently launched its Adult Course Guide for courses happening this Autumn term. The offer includes community courses, professional qualifications for upskilling in the work place, and a range of entry-level qualifications to help adults kick-start a new career. The full course offer can be read in the college’s online prospectus, which also includes details on how to join courses, fees and start dates.

As GCSE results day is fast approaching on Thursday 22 August, school leavers who have yet to decide their next steps can also still enrol at Kirklees College. If a young person who has applied to Kirklees College receives their results and they are lower or higher than expected, they can call the Enrolment Hotline to book a face-to-face appointment to discuss their options.

The college offers courses in a range of subject areas, including Animal Care, Construction, Business, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Creative Industries and much more. As a uniquely vocational college, Kirklees College prides itself in offering its students a hands-on learning experience founded on practical skills development and work experience.

The college has seven centres across Huddersfield and Dewsbury, including two main campuses in both towns, and five specialist centres: Engineering Centre, Process Manufacturing Centre, Brunel Construction Centre and Taylor Hill Animal Centre in Huddersfield, as well as Pioneer Higher Skills Centre for Higher Education studies in Dewsbury.

If you are awaiting A-Level or T Level results, or want to join a Higher Education course as an adult learner, Kirklees College has a range of options. With flexible courses available on your doorstep, studying a higher education course at Kirklees College can help you reach your career goals close to home and at a vastly reduced cost to university study.

The college offers a range of Higher Technical Qualifications, which are a new classification of higher education courses that focus specifically on equipping students with the technical skills required in a range of industries. Kirklees College’s HTQ offer includes a Health and Social Care Foundation Degree in conjunction with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Engineering, taught at the college’s multi-million Engineering Centre. These courses are specifically designed for those already working in industry to upskill in specific techniques, allowing them to progress in the workplace.

Whatever your goals are this year, Kirklees College is here to help you achieve them. Call the Enrolment Hotline on 01484 437100 to start your journey.