Universities of Wrexham, South Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan and Trinity Saint David to appear before Welsh Affairs Committee

University research funding in Wales

Tuesday 13 June at 11.15, Committee Room 16

The Vice-Chancellors of Wrexham University, University of South Wales and Cardiff Metropolitan University, and the Provost of Swansea and Cardiff campuses of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David will be appearing before the Welsh Affairs Committee.

This is the Committee’s second evidence session on University research funding in Wales. The first session, held in May, heard from the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities of Swansea, Bangor and Cardiff, and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth.

The Committee is exploring the effects of the loss of EU structural funds for research amid concerns of a constrained funding environment following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Welsh universities appear to have been more heavily dependent on EU structural funds than universities elsewhere in the UK.

Earlier this year, the Committee’s Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, wrote to eight Welsh universities asking for their views about the ending of EU structural funds. All eight said that it had proven difficult to find replacement funds, and that as a result, it was likely that research projects would end. On the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – the UK Government’s replacement for the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund – the universities argued that the application process for funds was bureaucratic and complex, exacerbated by varying approaches between local councils.

In addition to research funding, MPs will be keen to discuss the universities’ recovery post-pandemic, converting academic performance into commercial success, and the role played by fees from international students in university finances.

Professor Ian Walsh, Provost of Swansea and Cardiff Campuses, University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Wrexham University

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor, University of South Wales

Professor Cara Aitchison, President and Vice-Chancellor, Cardiff Metropolitan University

