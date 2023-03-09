Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Contextualised English, maths & ICT

May 10 @ 10:00 am 1:00 pm

Embedding English, Maths and ICT is something that many teachers and trainers are aware we should be doing in our planning, but how deep does our understanding and application actually go? This masterclass is designed to help add some real clarity into ‘why’ and ‘how’ we can embed English, Maths and ICT in our teaching and learning where appropriate.  Being able to identify, explain and apply naturally occurring opportunities to embed these key skills throughout our specific sessions and wider curriculum is something that we should all be looking to take advantage of. This session is ideal for trainers and managers who are looking to increase their knowledge and skillset, specifically in areas of planning.  This masterclass is also a very useful CPD session for more experienced teachers, trainers and managers who may be mentoring newer teachers/trainers or carrying out session observations. This workshop is part of the Solvendis Teaching Excellence Programme, a programme which also includes:
  • Level 5 Learning & Skills Teacher Apprenticeship
  • Level 3 Award in Education and Training
…and a series of workshops covering topics such as:
  • Embedding British Values into Planning and Delivery
  • Contextualised English, Maths and ICT
  • Inclusive Teaching Practice
  • Adapting to Teaching Adult Learners

Date:
May 10
Time:
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

