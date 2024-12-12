Derby alumni given exclusive preview of new Business School site ahead of opening 

Influential business leaders from Derby and Derbyshire were granted an exclusive preview of The Cavendish Building, which is set to be the home of Derby Business School in 2025.

The special guests – all University of Derby alumni – were invited to tour the new £75 million Business School building, currently being built in the heart of the city centre.

During the visit they heard about plans for the new building from the University Chancellor William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, how it will be a focal point for the business community, and further strengthen the University’s links with industry.

The seven-storey building will also provide a space for Derby’s business researchers and academics to engage with businesses from across the region and around the world.

Alumni Andrew Jackson is the chief executive of Upbeat Communities; a charity working with refugees in Derby. He studied his undergraduate degree at Derby, before completing an MBA at Derby through the apprenticeship route in 2022.

He said: “The University is fantastic and is making a significant civic impact in the city.

“It’s great to see the development of The Cavendish Building. The building itself is innovative, and it is so important that students will be able to learn in the city centre alongside businesses.”

Adaku Nzor, who also attended the event, studied International Business and Human Resources Management at the University of Derby. She said: “My experience at Derby was fantastic. The excellence and service delivery was top-notch. I’d recommend the University to anyone. The technology is of the highest level and the environment for teaching is superb.

“I live in Derby, and I feel a sense of pride every time I see The Cavendish Building. The new building will really help to put the University of Derby on the map.”

Matthew Crawford is the leader of Embark Federation; a trust of 23 primary and secondary schools across Derbyshire. He graduated in 1998 after studying for a Bachelor of Education.

He said: “I had a wonderful experience over the three years I studied at the University of Derby. Particularly I had great support in what was a challenging time during my second year, and the University were well ahead with the care I received to help me complete my degree.

“I am excited for the opening of The Cavendish Building. It is fantastic to see the University having a presence in the heart of the city and I’m looking forward to seeing how the Derby Business School will partner up with local businesses, and to see how Embark Federation can continue its partnership with the University of Derby in the future.”

Dr Nicola Lynch, Head of Derby Business School at the University of Derby, added: “This is such an exciting time for the University as we prepare to open The Cavendish Building, so we were delighted to be able to invite our inspirational alumni to have an exclusive preview of the School’s new home.

“The new building will be such an inspiring place of study for future generations of business talent, providing an environment for students, academics and industry partners to collaborate, innovate and address environmental, social and governance challenges, positively impacting society at a regional, national and global level.

“This event has been a fantastic opportunity to share our vision with our alumni and we hope to further strengthen our relationships with those who are having an impact on business in the city and beyond.”

Members of the University of Derby alumni receive career help for up to three years after graduation and, for those who are looking to start or grow their own business, there is enterprise support such as 1:1 coaching and coworking available.