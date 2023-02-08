Masterclass: Professional discussions and interviews
May 23 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Professional discussions and interviews feature in the majority of apprenticeship assessment plans and play a pivotal role in assessing the apprentice’s competence.
Whether you’re preparing apprentices for end-point assessment, or are an end-point assessor yourself, knowing how to conduct these assessment methods in a way that is robust and reliable is vital. This Masterclass will not only give you useful guidance, models and insights, but will allow you to hone your skills as an assessor.
This 3-hr interactive session will take you through:
- The different types of Professional Discussion and how these differ to Interviews
- The key skills required to conduct these assessment methods, including gathering and analysing evidence and reaching evaluative judgements
- Practical insights into setting up and conducting reliable and robust assessments
- Work through three assessment scenarios with peers to identify helpful and unhelpful assessment practices
- Develop your assessment skills through simulated assessments / role play
The Masterclass will be facilitated by Chris Cherry. Chris has helped to set up many of the first EPAOs (and their assessor teams) to conduct end-point assessment, as well as working with hundreds of apprenticeship providers and their staff to prepare apprentices for EPA. Chris is a Fellow of The Assessors Guild and holds a Masters in Assessment Theory.
This Masterclass has been designed for on-programme trainers preparing apprentices for end-point assessment and those conducting end-point assessments.
“Excellent! Could not fault it. Far exceeded expectations. It was fantastic value for money, very helpful and provided excellent takeaways.”
– Masterclass attendee
