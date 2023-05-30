Central YMCA appoints Monique Clements as new Director of Education & Training

Central YMCA, a leading education, health and wellbeing charity, is pleased to announce that Monique Clements has been appointed as the new Director of Education & Training.

Monique will support the Charity in its mission to create improved access to life-changing opportunities.

Central YMCA welcomed Monique Clements as the Director of Education & Training on 15 May 2023. Monique brings almost two decades of business, education and training experience to the Charity.

She has owned her own Education Management consultancy since 2009 and has simultaneously held several Director roles within FE and ITP’s, following on from working with Sector Skills Councils, awarding bodies and education policy departments within government. She has previously worked with multiple businesses in the education and training sector, including Tempest Management Training, Shaw Trust – Ixion, Barnsley College and Barking & Dagenham College.

As Director of Education & Training, Monique will form a key part of the Executive team. She will provide strategic leadership across our funded and commercial education and training provisions and will be responsible for maximising existing income streams while also securing new contracts and ensuring that Central YMCA continues to be deliver to the highest quality. Monique will use her expertise within the education field to help Central YMCA reach and support a growing number of learners to uphold the Charity’s key values.

