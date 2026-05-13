UKRI Board visit highlights north-east universities collaborative impact on regional progress and national innovation

The five universities of north-east England – Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Sunderland and Teesside – welcomed the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Board to the region on Tuesday 12 May.

The visit was an opportunity to demonstrate higher education’s collaborative contribution to UK research and innovation, work that is positively impacting the lives of people in the region and beyond.

Members of the Board visited several university campuses to hear from a cross-section of those active in the region’s research and innovation activity. That was followed by an evening reception at Northumbria University, hosted by UKRI, which brought together researchers, innovators, university staff and governors and business leaders.

UKRI’s Board meeting will be held at the University of Sunderland on Wednesday 13 May.

Chair of Universities for North East England (UNEE) and Vice-Chancellor of Northumbria University, Professor Andy Long said,

“It was a privilege to welcome the UKRI Board to the region’s universities and share with them the impact of research and innovation activity happening in our region.

“The north-east of England has always punched above its weight in terms of its contribution to UK research and innovation. Our collaborative approach allows us to utilise the diverse skill set of each institution, while also developing stand-alone projects in our individual areas of expertise.

“Our work supports considerable benefits to the country and region – economically, socially and culturally.”

UKRI Board members, including CEO Professor Sir Ian Chapman, divided into smaller groups to hear about research and innovation work taking place in each institution, including:

Herbie Newell CBE, Professor of Drug Development at the University of Sunderland, gave an overview of CF10, a drug developed in Sunderland to improve the treatment of patients with a rare, life-threatening genetic disease called cystinosis.

Durham hosted several panels focusing on regional strengths aligned to the Industrial Strategy including developments for satellite and space technologies, the interface between materials science and biological chemistry, and defence and semiconductors. There was also a discussion about how SMES drive the regional economy and the role of digital humanities in heritage and museums and our work in commercialisation of industry research.

John-Paul Taylor, Clinical Professor of Translational Dementia Research at Newcastle University described the experience of patients with Lewy Body Dementia and how the North East is leading the way in research, developing treatments and improving care for people with the condition.

Clare Watt, Professor of Space Physics at Northumbria University outlined Northumbria’s leading work in the space sector, including an overview of STFC-funded research into space weather and its impacts on critical national infrastructure, such as satellites and powergrids. UKRI Board Members also received a tour of Northumbria’s soon-to-open £50 million North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST)

Teesside University focused on its core research themes of Health & Wellbeing, Net Zero, and People & Place, to showcase how place‑based research in the Tees Valley and the North East is delivering scalable solutions to health inequalities, clean energy transitions and regional productivity; both here at home and internationally.

UKRI Chief Executive Professor Sir Ian Chapman, said:

“We are delighted to be here in the north-east and grateful to our university partners for hosting such a valuable and engaging visit.

“We’ve heard some fascinating examples today of how research and innovation in the region is making a real difference – from advancing healthcare to driving clean growth and strengthening the UK’s technological capabilities.

“Visits like this play an important role in UKRI delivering its mission to advance knowledge, improve lives and drive growth for the whole nation. It is vital that we engage with and learn from communities right across the UK, recognising the strength of local collaboration and ensuring that the benefits of research and innovation are felt in every region.”