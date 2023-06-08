Chance to quiz former Waitrose boss at University of Winchester Business School event

There’s a rare chance to quiz a giant of British commerce at a special event organised by the University of Winchester’s Business School next month.

Lord Mark Price, a former Managing Director of Waitrose and one-time government trade minister, will be the guest at July’s meeting of the University’s Help to Grow: Management Course Alumni.

The event, on 12 July, will give the audience a chance to tap into Mark’s immense knowledge and experience and to ask for his perspectives on leadership and entrepreneurship as well his views on topical business issues.

During a packed 40-year career, Mark was also deputy chairman of the John Lewis Partnership having started work with them as a graduate trainee in 1982.

After leaving John Lewis he served as Minster for Trade and Investment for 18 months from February 2016 under David Cameron and then Theresa May.

In 2017 Mark founded WorkL – a digital platform aimed at making the world of work a happier place and so improve employee retention.

Mark said: “I believe that if people are happy and fulfilled at work they will go on to achieve extraordinary things for the organisations they work for. I believe business is a force for good in society and it has the capacity to create a fairer and happier world. Happiness isn’t a light-hearted concept, it’s a serious tool for business. The happier your employees, the happier your customers and the healthier your organisation.

He is also Chair of Fairtrade UK, a member of the board of Coca Cola Europe and is President of the Chartered Management Institute.

Mark has written a number of books on employee engagement including Six Steps to Workplace Happiness and Fairness for All as well as a book to help children learn to play chess called The Foolish King.

The Alumni Group gives past and present participants of the Help to Grow: Management course a chance to meet to exchange thoughts and ideas and to hear a guest speaker at their regular networking events at the University’s West Downs Centre.

Dr Stella McKnight, Dean of Apprenticeships and Director of the Help to Grow Management Programme at Winchester Business School, said that as Mark was such an important figure in the business world it had been decided to throw July’s event open to a wider audience.

Stella said: “The Alumni Group started in March and we are delighted to have such an important business figure at our third event. I am sure Mark will have many fascinating insights to share and advice which our alumni and other guests will be able to use to help their own businesses.”

To book a ticket for the event, which runs from 6pm to 8pm, visit An Evening with Lord Mark Price – Help to Grow: Management Alumni Event Tickets, Wed 12 Jul 2023 at 18:00 | Eventbrite

