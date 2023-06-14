HoW College’s Hope of Hydrogen Event! 

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) and Worcester Bosch are holding a Hope of Hydrogen event at their Centre for Engineering, Cathedral Building, on the 7th July.

The Hope of Hydrogen event at HoW College aims to showcase the latest advancements in hydrogen technology and its potential as a clean fuel source. Bosch believes that the hydrogen-ready boiler concept is certainly gathering pace and their trials indicate that hydrogen is worth exploring further, in this case the possibility of exchanging natural gas for hydrogen gas in our homes. They will share their findings from projects nationally.

The Hope of Hydrogen Breakfast Event will take place on Friday 7th July, 0900am at HoW College’s Cathedral Building, Worcester. The event will feature keynote speakers and presentations from leading experts in the field of hydrogen technology. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest research, development, and commercial opportunities in the hydrogen industry, as Tom Collins, who leads the Worcester Bosch’s Hydrogen Research Team, will highlight. Tom will be discussing the developments of hydrogen-ready boilers and the increased confidence in hydrogen as a technology to meet future demand.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Peter Robinson, Vice Principal Curriculum and Standards at HoW College Said:

“We are delighted to be working with Worcester Bosch on this event. Hydrogen forms an important part of our future energy mix, for security and cost reasons, as well as the obvious benefit of reduced carbon emissions. This event will allow employers and business to ask the questions they want to know and also identify possible training gaps for us across Worcestershire. Hence why we have invited County and City Councils, as well as employers across the County.”

The event has some limited spaces available for members of the public and employers, if you would like to know more and reserve a space contact or our event team; Rebecca Scarborough – rscarborough@howcollege.ac.uk and we will hold spaces on a first come first placed basis.

The talk will provide a researcher mouth experience of this cutting-edge industry, for attendees to see the latest developments in hydrogen technology and its applications. This will be an exciting opportunity for Bosch to showcase their products and services to students who are interested in plumbing, engineering and/or climate change.

The Hope of Hydrogen event is taking place during Net Zero Week, a UK National Awareness week. To find out more information on this please use this link.

