North Wales healthcare workforce boost as Coleg Cambria and BCUHB seal landmark partnership

NORTH WALES is set to train more homegrown healthcare professionals than ever before after Coleg Cambria and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) signed a landmark agreement to strengthen the region’s future workforce.

The partnership formalises years of successful collaboration between the two organisations and sets out a long-term vision to expand education, training and employment pathways across the health sector.

By combining expertise, resources and industry experience, the agreement aims to tackle growing workforce demands while creating more accessible career opportunities for learners across North Wales.

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies at Coleg Cambria, said: “Over many years, we’ve built a strong and impactful partnership with BCUHB, and this agreement allows us to bring all of that excellent work together under one clear strategic framework.

“By combining our expertise, we can create even more opportunities for learners – ensuring they gain the skills, experience and confidence needed to step straight into vital roles within the health service.

“This is about shaping the future workforce for North Wales, supporting our communities, and ensuring the next generation of healthcare professionals are ready to meet the challenges ahead.”

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, added: “We are delighted to have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding with our valued partner Coleg Cambria. This partnership will support the development of our staff and students alike, enabling the exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise that are essential to meeting the evolving needs of our communities.

“Importantly, this agreement reinforces our collective ambition to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care while building a skilled workforce and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement. As an anchor organisation in North Wales we look forward to building on this collaboration in the years ahead and the positive impact it will bring for patients, staff, and the wider community.”

At the heart of the collaboration is the highly successful Nurse Cadets programme, launched five years ago to combine classroom-based learning with hands-on clinical experience at sites including Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The initiative has grown year-on-year, producing confident, employment-ready learners who are already making a valuable contribution within healthcare settings across the region.

Building on that success, the partnership is now expanding into specialist disciplines including orthopaedics, while also creating opportunities in estates, administration and support services – opening the door to a wider range of healthcare careers beyond traditional clinical roles.

The Memorandum of Understanding brings together existing areas of collaboration into one strategic framework, allowing both organisations to respond more quickly and effectively to workforce pressures, recruitment challenges and ongoing training needs within the sector.

A key focus is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to serve communities across North Wales, including strengthening bilingual skills. Coleg Cambria is already delivering Welsh language training for nurses to help ensure future staff can meet local linguistic and cultural needs.

Learners also benefit from industry-standard facilities, including the college’s £14 million Nant building at its Yale site in Wrexham, which features immersive virtual reality technology and simulated hospital wards designed to mirror real clinical environments.

The strengthened partnership will now be led by a joint strategic steering group tasked with identifying new opportunities, improving communication and driving innovation – delivering long-term benefits for learners, healthcare staff and communities throughout North Wales.