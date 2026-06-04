Herts college partners with luxury hotel to tackle skills shortages 

A collaboration between a Hertfordshire college and a prestigious hotel is helping to address skills shortages head-on by connecting education directly with industry.

Students at West Herts College are being supported into employment through the long-standing partnership with The Grove in Watford, gaining hands-on experience, structured development pathways and direct access to employers at a time when many young people are struggling to secure their first role.

Diana McIldowie, Head of Careers and Education at West Herts College, said:

“This partnership gives our students a clear pathway into employment at a time when many young people are facing real challenges entering the workforce. Hospitality businesses across the country continue to report difficulties in recruiting and retaining skilled staff, while youth unemployment remains a national concern.

“This collaboration provides students with direct industry experience, helps them understand employer expectations and builds the confidence they need to succeed.”

At the centre of the collaboration is The Grove’s Insights Programme, a two-year development initiative for college leavers entering the hospitality sector. The programme rotates participants across restaurants, bars and events, building confidence, customer service capability and leadership potential within a live hotel environment.

Rather than focusing solely on classroom-based learning, students gain experience across multiple departments, supported by mentoring from senior team members and structured career guidance.

Danielle Michaels, HR Director at The Grove, said:

“The partnership provides a genuine bridge from education to employment. We’ve been very fortunate to enjoy a wonderful relationship with West Herts College over many years. As our local college, it provides that real-life employment experience that enriches education for its students in a real-life work setting.”

The programme has already seen participants progress from entry-level roles into management positions within just a few years, demonstrating the impact of structured employer-led development pathways.

Grace, a senior waiter currently on the Insights Programme, said:

“I always knew I wanted to work in events, which is why I studied hospitality at college. The Insights Programme gives you the chance to move around the hotel, meet different people and really understand how everything works. It builds your confidence and helps you grow into the role.”

Former participant Tamzin, now a floor manager at The Grove, added:

“I started through the Insights Programme as a waiter and worked my way up. It gave me the opportunity I wouldn’t have had otherwise and the confidence to progress into management.”

West Herts College is part of the West Herts College Group, which also includes Barnfield College in Luton. The Group provides high-quality, inclusive education and training that transforms life chances and prepares people for success in work and life.

With campuses in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Luton, the College offers, to more than 10,000 young people and adult learners, a broad curriculum spanning technical and professional courses, apprenticeships, adult learning and higher education pathways delivered in partnership with universities and employers.

Rated ‘Good’ overall and ‘Outstanding’ for leadership and management, adult learning, provision for learners with high needs and personal development by Ofsted (April 2024), West Herts College plays a leading role in meeting local and regional skills needs. Viewed as an anchor institution, the College works closely with more than 700 employers, as well as local authorities and community partners to develop skills for growth, innovation and sustainability.

It has taken a lead in improving partnership working across SEND provision with other Hertfordshire FE colleges and the county council and has led the Hertfordshire LSIP and South-East Midlands LSIF health projects.