Diagnosed but Silenced: Late Diagnosis, Disclosure and the Hidden Cost of Getting It Wrong in FE

She did everything right. When she received her ADHD diagnosis in her early forties, she told her employer, followed the correct processes, and waited for the support that the system promised. What followed was not support. It was scrutiny. Her manager focused relentlessly on the things she found difficult, while overlooking entirely what she was good at. Over time, the environment became hostile. She left.

In her next role, she made a different calculation. She would not disclose her ADHD. Instead, she accessed the accommodations she needed through a separately declared physical condition, arthritis in her hands, which entitled her to text-to-speech software, rest breaks, and adjusted workload planning. These adjustments also happen to support ADHD. She uses them. She does not name why.

This is not a story about one person gaming the system. It is a story about what happens when the system fails. And in Further Education, it is happening more often than leaders recognise.

The Late Diagnosis Surge and What It Means for FE Employers

Rates of adult ADHD and autism diagnosis have risen sharply across the UK. NHS data and multiple research studies point to a significant increase in referrals, particularly among women and individuals from underrepresented groups who were missed during childhood. The reasons are well documented. Diagnostic criteria for ADHD were developed predominantly through studies of boys. Autistic girls and women frequently present differently, masking social difficulties more effectively, leading to later identification and longer periods without support.

Research published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry has consistently shown that girls with ADHD are diagnosed on average several years later than boys, often well into adulthood. By the time a diagnosis arrives, many women have spent decades developing workarounds, managing anxiety, and absorbing the quiet message that they are somehow less capable than they should be.

For FE employers, this means that a significant number of current staff are either recently diagnosed or approaching diagnosis. The question is not whether this will land on leadership desks. It already has. The question is what happens when it does.

Intersectionality and the Compounded Risk of Disclosure

To understand why disclosure carries such unequal risk, we need Kimberle Crenshaw’s intersectionality framework. Originally developed to examine how race and gender compound discrimination, intersectionality has since broadened to help us understand how multiple aspects of a person’s identity interact to create specific patterns of advantage or disadvantage.

In the context of late diagnosis, intersectionality illuminates an important point. A late-diagnosed woman does not simply face the challenge of disclosing a neurodivergent condition. She faces that challenge filtered through a workplace culture that may already carry assumptions about how women perform under pressure, whether women are credible in senior roles, and whether asking for support signals weakness rather than self-awareness. Laid over this are organisational power structures, the relationship with a specific line manager, the team’s culture, and the individual’s own history of being misunderstood.

The result is that disclosure is never a simple act. It is a risk calculation, shaped by who you are, who is listening, and what the organisation has already shown it does with difference.

A significant proportion of neurodivergent employees chose not to disclose their conditions to employers

The Neurodiversity in Business 2023 report found that a significant proportion of neurodivergent employees chose not to disclose their conditions to employers, citing fear of being treated differently, concerns about career progression, and previous negative experiences. This is not irrational caution. It is evidence-based decision-making.

What Failure Looks Like Across the Sector

The way disclosure goes wrong varies across FE settings, but the patterns are recognisable.

In large general FE colleges, formal processes can create a false sense of safety. HR departments are involved, occupational health referrals are made, and reasonable adjustments are documented. What the paperwork cannot guarantee is how a line manager will respond on a Tuesday afternoon when a staff member is struggling. The case described at the opening of this article happened within a structured, formally compliant organisation. The failure was not procedural. It was human.

In apprenticeship providers and smaller training organisations, the informal culture carries more weight precisely because there is less structure around it. When a manager in a small team responds to a disclosure with scepticism or shifts how they interact with that staff member, there is often no buffer. The individual notices immediately, and so does the rest of the team. Disclosure in these settings is particularly high-stakes because visibility is higher and the relationship with one manager often defines everything.

In private training providers, where commercial pace is relentless and performance metrics are prominent, a late diagnosis can be filtered through a productivity lens rather than a wellbeing one. Adjustments may be viewed as liabilities rather than investments. The question in these environments is too often: what does this cost us? rather than: what does this person need to do their best work?

Across all three contexts, the systemic blind spot is the same. Organisations assess disclosure moments against their own readiness, not against the individual’s need. The result is that the people most likely to experience poor outcomes from disclosure are those with the least power to absorb them.

The Silent Workaround: What It Tells Us

When a neurodivergent professional accesses support through an alternative declared condition because naming their actual diagnosis feels too dangerous, we should not describe this as resourcefulness. I would argue that it is a systemic failure that the individual has been left to solve alone.

The silent workaround is significant not because it is unusual, but because it is common. It shows that people understand what they need. They have identified the adjustments. They are capable of managing the process. What they cannot manage is the social and professional risk of naming the real reason. That risk is not imagined. It was taught to them by a previous employer.

This has a direct implication for FE leadership. When we focus only on whether adjustments have been formally implemented, we miss whether people feel safe enough to use them honestly. Compliance and candour are not the same thing. And where candour is absent, organisations lose the richest information they have about what is and is not working for their staff.

What the Thriving at Work Framework Tells Leaders to Do Differently

The Stevenson and Farmer Thriving at Work review, commissioned by the UK government, set out a framework for creating mentally healthy workplaces. Its core standards include developing a mental health at work plan and implementing it, fostering mental health awareness among employees, encouraging open conversations about mental health, and providing good working conditions. These standards apply directly to late diagnosis and disclosure.

The review found that line manager behaviour is one of the most powerful predictors of whether staff feel psychologically safe at work. It is not policy that determines whether someone discloses a late diagnosis with confidence. It is the specific manager in front of them, in that specific moment, responding in a specific way.

This points to a set of concrete leadership responsibilities when a staff member discloses a late diagnosis:

Listen first. A disclosure is not a problem to be solved in the meeting where it is raised. It is the beginning of a conversation.

Focus on strengths and context. Ask what this person is good at and what gets in the way. Avoid reducing the conversation to a list of difficulties.

Separate the diagnosis from the performance conversation. A late diagnosis does not mean performance has suddenly changed. It means the explanation has arrived.

Acknowledge what the individual has already been managing. Many late-diagnosed adults have spent years developing highly sophisticated self-management strategies. These deserve recognition, not just a referral to occupational health.

Commit to a review process. Adjustments agreed at the point of disclosure may not be what is needed in six months. Build in a structured, psychologically safe review.

The Wider Policy Blind Spot

There is a policy-level blind spot that sits behind every individual disclosure failure. The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments for disabled people, including those with ADHD and autism. But the Act does not require employers to create conditions in which disclosure feels safe. That gap is cultural, and it lies between legal compliance and lived experience.

The House of Commons Library report on disabled people in employment consistently highlights that the disability employment gap persists not because of a shortage of willing workers, but because of workplace environments that do not sustain employment over time. Late-diagnosed neurodivergent staff are particularly vulnerable here. They often enter the workforce before their diagnosis, develop masking strategies that wear them down, and then face a critical juncture when diagnosis arrives: will telling the truth make things better or worse?

Until FE institutions treat that question as an organisational responsibility rather than an individual dilemma, the silent workaround will remain the most rational available option for many staff.

What Leaders Can Do: Shifting from Disclosure Management to Disclosure Culture

The goal is not to make people disclose. The goal is to make disclosure unnecessary as a risk calculation. When the culture is genuinely safe, people share what they need because sharing leads to support, not scrutiny.

For FE senior leaders and managers, this means the following:

Train line managers specifically on late diagnosis. This is distinct from general neurodiversity awareness. Managers need to understand what a late diagnosis means emotionally and practically for someone who has spent decades without it. Apply the intersectional lens. Ask who in your organisation is least likely to disclose, and why. The answer will reveal something about power, culture, and whose experience is centred in your inclusion strategy. Normalise strengths-based conversations as standard management practice. If the only time a manager discusses adjustments or needs is when something is going wrong, disclosure will always feel like an admission of failure. Strengths-led conversations should happen routinely, for everyone. Review the gap between formal process and lived experience. Ask staff whether the processes in place feel accessible and safe. This is different from asking whether the processes exist. Support managers to see disclosure as intelligence, not liability. When a staff member shares what they need to perform at their best, it is the most useful information a manager can receive. Culture changes when managers respond with curiosity rather than caution.

Seeing the Person, Not Just the Process

The woman described at the start of this article is thriving in her new role. She is effective, valued, and contributing at the level her skills have always warranted. She has found her own way to access what she needs. What she has not been able to do is bring her whole self to work, because the last time she tried, the cost was too high.

Further Education has an opportunity to be the sector that gets this right. We work daily with people who have been underserved by systems that were not built for them. We understand, at least in principle, that the same opportunity does not land the same way for everyone. Applying that understanding to our own staff is not a stretch. It is the logical extension of everything we already believe about learning and human potential.

The intersectional lens asks us to stop seeing disclosure as a neutral event that individuals manage and to see it as a moment shaped by identity, power, history, and culture. When we look through that lens, the question changes. It is no longer: did the employee disclose? It becomes: did we create the conditions in which disclosure was genuinely safe?

That is a harder question. It is also the right one.

Late diagnosis is not a complication. It is an invitation to look more carefully at the whole person in front of you. The label has arrived late. The person was always there.

By Nathan Whitbread, Founder of The Neurodivergent Coach