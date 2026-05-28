Fife College students take third place at national SAPCT competition

Two Fife College students have achieved an outstanding result at this year’s SAPCT (Scottish Association of Painting Craft Teachers) annual competition, taking home third place against strong competition from colleges across Scotland.

Held at the City of Glasgow College, the event brings together students studying National Progression Award (NPA) courses in painting and decorating, often the first step towards a modern apprenticeship and a career in the trade.

Representing Fife College were students Chloe Brumwell and Jake Adamson, who competed in the pairs challenge alongside 11 teams from colleges across the country. Competitors were tasked with transforming a blank panel using a supplied design brief, demonstrating precision measuring, decorative finishing techniques and high-quality craftsmanship throughout.

The challenge required students to accurately mark out designs, apply colour schemes and complete decorative effects including sponge stippling and rag rolling, while showcasing the professional standards and technical skills developed during their studies.

Lecturer, Chris Chalmers, praised the pair for their commitment and professionalism throughout the competition.

“Chloe and Jake are a massive credit not only to themselves but also to the College and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“Taking home third place in this competition is a fantastic achievement, especially considering the incredibly high standard of work and the fact the competition was judged by industry peers.

“It’s great to see the next generation of talented individuals coming through the trade and taking so much pride in their work.”

The achievement is made even more impressive by the challenges the students faced throughout the academic year, including relocating to a new campus and adapting to changes in teaching staff. Despite this, Chloe and Jake demonstrated resilience, enthusiasm, and determination throughout their preparation for the event.

The Scottish Association of Painting Craft Teachers competition continues to play an important role in showcasing the talent emerging from Scotland’s colleges and highlighting the value of hands-on vocational learning and industry-ready skills.