New ‘STEM 7’ campaign tackles skills shortages in key sector 

Luminate Education Group is embracing a framework designed to help students flourish in STEM and the Arts (STEAM) careers through a new campaign.

STEAM encompasses Science, Technology, Engineering Maths and the Arts, however, there are growing concerns from employers that while many school leavers in 2026 possess strong technical abilities needed for these industries, they often lack the behaviours and mindset to succeed in STEAM careers.

The STEM 7 framework aims to close the gap between technical knowledge and the behaviours that help students succeed in STEAM careers by embedding employability-focused skills alongside technical learning.

These have been whittled down to the 7 key skills of: creative thinking, problem-solving, communication, collaborative working, intellectual curiosity, flexibility and data-driven decision making.

The STEM 7 campaign will take place on Monday 8 June until Friday 12 June and highlight the value of these transferable skills for employability-led learning.

Members of Luminate Education Group, the parent organisation of Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, Harrogate College, Keighley College, Pudsey Sixth Form College and the University Centre Leeds are adopting the STEM 7 skills across the curriculum ensuring they are built into students’ experiences both in and beyond the classroom from employer networking events to hands-on work placements.

Here’s a closer look at the seven key skills shaping future STEAM success:

Flexibility

With ongoing developments in technology, from artificial intelligence to virtual reality, nothing stands still for long. Being flexible means students are open to learning and willing to adapt to changes. It’s about keeping on their toes and not panicking when something unexpected comes their way.

Communication

Being able to communicate well and build positive relationships is really important in career-building. Moreover, not everyone is an expert in STEAM, so being able to translate technical language into something their audience can understand, whether that’s a colleague from another department, a client, or the general public is key.

Collaboration

In industry, students will be working with people in and outside of their company who have different strengths and skills. Understanding how best to work with others and sharing project work and ideas where appropriate is a valuable skill.

Intellectual curiosity

Intellectual curiosity is the drive to keep learning and evolving in and beyond their field. This might include webinars, training courses and keeping up to date with news and advancements in industry. This can separate students from the crowd and lead to innovative work.

Creative thinking

Creative thinking involves building ideas, approaching problems from different angles, challenging assumptions and experimenting with new methods. In STEAM careers, creative thinking drives innovation and leads to effective solutions. Students will impress with a creative and open mind.

Problem solving

Problems and challenges are a given in the technical world. Being able to identify these and use knowledge and experience to tackle any issues they might encounter and test possible solutions rather than being put off by setbacks is crucial.

Data-driven decisions

Data-driven decisions involve using numbers, data, evidence and analysis to make decisions. This could mean analysing trends, measuring performance or evaluating results. Being confident with data helps students make more accurate and informed decisions in any STEAM role.

Taking opportunities to develop these skills will give students a competitive edge and rounded skills profile in the thriving STEAM job market.

