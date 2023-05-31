ITG Expands Partnership with Peace One Day to educate on World Peace

Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) has expanded its partnership with Peace One Day (POD), sponsoring eight events throughout the year and interviewing leading peace makers and those at the frontline of saving humanity from all sectors of society to educate on world peace.

The next phase of the partnership included and educational live event, coinciding with the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on 29th May, which reviewed how peacekeeping and peacebuilding occurs throughout schools, homes, communities and in all places of work, and in areas of conflict.

The day saw ITG’s CEO, Simon Ward, conduct interviews with leading experts engaged in the peacekeeping sector, including Stephan van Niekerk, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan with the British Army, Jo Berry, founder of the charity ‘Building Bridges for Peace’, and Dr Scilla Elworthy, founder of the Business Plan for Peace, and three times Nobel Peace Prize Nominee for her work with Oxford Research group to develop effective dialogue between nuclear weapons policy makers worldwide and their critics.

The partnership expansion comes off the back of the recent successful AI to Peace programme, which consisted of various discussions examining whether AI makes life safer and more efficient, if it exacerbates pre-existing societal issues, and the general future of technological growth.

Simon Ward, CEO of Inspired Thinking Group, said:

“It’s vitally important to share the stories of those who have been most affected by disruptions to peace, raising awareness to both the general public and to policymakers. We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Peace One Day and look forward to expanding on it as we work on a variety of upcoming projects together – helping keep peace on the agenda while offering insights and opening discussions wherever we can.”

Jeremy Gilley MBE, Founder of Peace One Day, said:

“I am pleased to see our partnership with ITG continue to grow, and look forward to working together once again on ‘Peacekeepers Live’. ITG will play a key role in expanding the reach and impact of these events moving forward, and I’m grateful to the team, and to Simon, for their involvement and enthusiasm to ensure their success.”

