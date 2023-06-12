MediStart Celebrates 10 Years and Helping 15,000 Students

University placement agency MediStart is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and helping 15,000 students start their careers as doctors, dentists and vets.

The organisation helps high school students to find places to study medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine at universities all over Europe, including Spain, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Italy, Germany and Lithuania.

MediStart has been arranging placements in English language study programmes without restrictions of grades or the chosen school subjects since 2013 and has a 95% success rate.

Karina Krasnicka, from MediStart said: “We are delighted to have been able to help thousands of students start their doctor, dentist and veterinary careers. We think our success is based on our highly qualified advisors taking time and care to help and support high school graduates, students and their parents on every step of their journey.”

Tanya Hase from MediStart added: “We are making these highly sought after careers accessible to a wider group of people, without university restrictions, perfect grades, grade point averages or long waiting periods.”

Peter Saunders, who used MediStart’s services, said: “MediStart successfully got me into human medicine studies. I got a place to study medicine in Vilnius in Lithuania within a few months.”

MediStart has received recognition from students all over the world, including the US, UK, EU and the UAE. The standard of work by the Medistart team and the high student satisfaction in their services has resulted in some universities entrusting MediStart as their exclusive agency for the placement of students.

The UMCH in Hamburg, which offers English-language medical studies with German teaching hospitals, is one of the universities that has trusted MediStart as its official, exclusive agency.

MediStart was founded in Germany by lawyers who had identified a growing number of students without places to study medicine. The highly qualified team is now made up of professors, lawyers and doctors.

To celebrate this key milestone for the organisation, MediStart is offering candidates a 10% discount on its success fee for studies starting this September.

Initial consultations are available online, via video consultation and by telephone to suit the candidate and they are free of charge.

Admission tests and corresponding preparation courses are available worldwide in test centres as well as online from home.

