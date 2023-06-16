North Wales college powers ahead with unmissable family fun day

COLEG CAMBRIA is powering ahead with an unmissable free family fun day.

The always popular Bersham Wheels event returns to the college’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham on Saturday July 8 from 10am-3pm.

The £10m engineering complex has welcomed thousands of people to the celebration of all things motoring over the past three years, and this summer’s programme looks set to be the biggest and best yet.

There will be a selection of sports and classic vehicles on display, including a 1966 Morris Minor, a Mercedes SLK, drift cars, a TVR, Audi R8, a Rover Tomcat, Honda Civics, a Police Vauxhall Senator 24V, fire engine and more.

A selection of souped-up Fords will also be on show, from Fiestas to the Focus Mk 2, and visitors can enjoy guided tours of the site, displays and a trade show.

Refreshments for people and pets will be provided by a selection of food, drink and ice cream vans and outlets, including Pop-up Joe’s coffee bar, Griff’s Big Ribs BBQ, Fudgelicious, Refillosaurus, Indie’s Natural Dog Treats and a host of other local businesses.

Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology at Bersham Road, hopes to see lots of people there on the day.

“The theme may centre around cars, motorcycles and a selection of classic and unique vehicles but it’s also a chance to bring the community together following a challenging few years,” said Karl.

“This is the third Bersham Wheels event and each has been bigger than the last so we look forward to again welcoming the crowds for what will be our best yet.

“We have more cars, more food and drink stalls, more interesting and classic vehicles and there will be live music and entertainment, and it’s all absolutely free.

“So come out and join us for what looks like being a spectacular celebration of horsepower and family fun – see you there!”

To register your place, visit Bersham Road Wheels Event Tickets, Sat 8 Jul 2023 at 10:00 | Eventbrite.

