Northbrook College’s End of Year Show: A Spectacular Success at Worthing Town Hall with Live Performances and Fashion Show

Northbrook College is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its highly anticipated End of Year Show, held at Worthing Town Hall. The private viewing of the exhibition at the prestigious venue was a remarkable evening filled with live bands, captivating performances, and an awe-inspiring fashion show.

The private viewing at Worthing Town Hall on 13 June, provided an exclusive opportunity for distinguished guests, art enthusiasts, industry professionals, and supporters of Northbrook College to witness the incredible talent and creative achievements of the degree students. The event exceeded all expectations, immersing attendees in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of artistic excellence.

Throughout the evening, the audience was treated to live music performances that added a melodic backdrop to the exhibition. The talented bands showcased their remarkable skills, further enhancing the ambiance and creating an unforgettable experience for all.

In addition to the live music, the private viewing featured captivating performances that mesmerised the audience. These unique showcases celebrated the multi-disciplinary nature of the college, highlighting the fusion of art, design, music, and theatre in an exhilarating display of talent and creativity.

Andrew Green, CEO of Chichester College Group, had this to say about the exhibition:

“It was such a wonderful event showcasing some exceptional work by our students. What I loved the most was the event put students at the heart of the whole event, just as we do every day in our colleges. I was immensely proud of the staff and students.“

A highlight of the evening was the spectacular fashion show, where the college’s fashion design students presented their innovative and cutting-edge collections. The runway came alive with striking designs, imaginative concepts, and impeccable craftsmanship, leaving the audience in awe of the immense talent on display.

Kirstie McCool, Deputy Head of Learning (Higher Education) for Art, Design, Media, Music, and Theatre at Northbrook College, expressed her excitement about the success of the private viewing at Worthing Town Hall. McCool stated,

“The private viewing was an extraordinary evening that truly showcased the breadth of talent within our student community. The live bands, performances, and the stunning fashion show added an extra layer of excitement and energy to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The exhibition at Worthing Town Hall will continue to be open to the public until 22 June, providing a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and the local community to experience the exceptional artwork produced by the college’s degree students.

Northbrook College extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the performers, designers, attendees, and supporters who contributed to the success of the private viewing at Worthing Town Hall. Their collective passion and dedication have made the End of Year Show a resounding triumph and a testament to the college’s commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering artistic talent.

