Oxford International and Ulster University announce new strategic partnership

Oxford International and Ulster University have today announced an innovative 10-year partnership designed to establish new routes for international students into the employment-focused university in Northern Ireland, where cutting-edge research informs teaching excellence.

The partnership reflects Oxford International’s continued focus on working with ambitious industry-engaged institutions to support their sustainable international growth. Through this strategic collaboration, Oxford International will provide integrated recruitment-to-enrolment services that support key international market expansion, curriculum and operational delivery at scale for Ulster University.

The School of International Education, which will offer a portfolio of undergraduate programmes in business, computing, law and engineering, will welcome its first students later this year. Students will be fully integrated into university life from day one, with access to support services and a dedicated space on campus. The School will enable students to enhance their study and subject skills and prepare them for undergraduate degree attainment.

Under the 10-year agreement, Oxford International will work closely with Ulster University to leverage its global market expertise and international recruitment network to broaden access to the university’s career-focused degree portfolio. This new academic partnership establishes a strong foundation for sustained international expansion, underpinned by a shared commitment to quality, impact and long-term success.

Ulster University was named ‘University of the Year’ at the 2024 Times Higher Education Awards, in recognition of its impressive progress in research, particularly in medical technology, in teaching, student experience and graduate outcomes. Other recognitions for the impact of the university’s research include ranking in the top 10% of UK universities for research impact, with over 80% of its research rated as either world leading or internationally excellent (2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) assessment).

Ulster University was also voted the best UK university for job prospects by Student Crowd in 2025. The university places employability at the heart of the student experience, with 97% of UK-domiciled graduates in employment or further study (HESA 2022/23) and approximately 4,000 students undertaking structured work placements each year.

Supporting over 80,000 students each year, Oxford International’s global recruitment teams operate across more than 50 international source markets with a network of over 2,500 consultants, seamlessly working alongside partners’ recruitment teams and providing local insight and strategic guidance.

The School of International Education will sit within the university’s Belfast campus, embedded within the heart of the Belfast community. Voted one of the world’s best cities*, Belfast also holds the prestigious Purple Flag international accreditation, which recognises cities offering safe, welcoming and vibrant experiences after dark.

Northern Ireland itself is an increasingly attractive destination for international students, driven by its growing international business presence and strong graduate outcomes. Home to more than 1,200 international employers, the region has the lowest cost of living for students in the UK (National Student Money Survey 2025). Northern Ireland presents a compelling proposition for globally minded students seeking quality, affordability and strong career prospects.

Ulster University is home to over 30,000 students, including students representing over 70 nationalities. The partnership will support Ulster University’s mission to widen access and promote social mobility, welcoming a diverse international student community from across the globe.

Lil Bremermann-Richard, CEO of Oxford International, said:

“Partnering with Ulster University represents an exciting milestone for Oxford International as we establish our first academic partnership in Northern Ireland. Ulster University’s strong focus on employability, industry engagement and inclusive access make the institution a choice partner for us. Together, we will connect talented students from around the world with high-quality, career-focused study opportunities in Northern Ireland.”

Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University, commented:

“We are delighted to announce this new academic partnership with Oxford International. Ulster University is recognised for its teaching excellence, research impact and strong industry engagement. Through this collaboration, we look forward to welcoming a broader and more diverse international student community to Northern Ireland and supporting their success both academically and professionally.”