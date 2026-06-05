CITB launches Accelerated Apprenticeships to boost homebuilding and tackle regional skills shortages

The programme follows CITB establishing strategic relationships with mayoral and local authorities

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has today launched a new Accelerated Apprenticeships programme to help deliver the Government’s homebuilding goal to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029 while addressing regional skills shortages across the construction industry.

Part of CITB’s wider homebuilding support package, the programme aims to deliver 1,680 Accelerated Apprenticeship starts across four years and is designed to increase the pipeline of skilled workers in key homebuilding trades, including bricklaying, carpentry, and roofing.

An initial five Accelerated Apprenticeship programmes will be established through further education colleges and training providers, with a further 15 programmes planned by mid-2029. These will be located in areas of highest housing demand, ensuring training provision is aligned to local labour market needs. This is aligned with CITB’s new strategic partnerships with regional mayors across England and the delivery of Local Skills Improvement Plans, collectively underpinning the development of an integrated construction skills ecosystem.

The initiative introduces a new approach to apprenticeship delivery, enabling trainees to complete their training in as little as 14-18-months, compared to the traditional two to three years. This is achieved through a flexible model that combines intensive early-stage learning with structured block release training alongside on-site experience, helping to speed up completions, improve efficiency across the system, and put trainees in the best possible position to secure long-term work in the homebuilding sector.

Crucially, by facilitating apprenticeships to be completed quicker, the programme is designed to reduce the cost of delivering apprenticeships while responding to regional variations in demand, enabling more new entrants to train and join the industry.

The first phase will focus on five regions with high levels of homebuilding activity and identified training gaps: Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, the West Midlands, Kent, and Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. Additionally, the Accelerated Apprenticeships programme will feed into a new National Construction Mayoral Network being created by CITB that is expected to launch later this year.

By expanding accelerated, block release apprenticeship provision in these areas, CITB aims to increase apprenticeship uptake, boost completion rates, and ensure a steady flow of skilled workers into the construction industry.

The programme also places a strong emphasis on long-term employment outcomes, providing employers with a quicker and more flexible model to convert trainees into full-time workers. Consequently, performance measures will track not only enrolment and completion, but progression into sustained employment in construction.

CITB will support the partnering colleges and training providers with an initial set-up fund of up to £33,625 per programme. CITB will also provide apprenticeship funding along with ongoing assistance from its New Entrant Support Team (NEST), helping employers recruit candidates, access funding, and deliver high-quality training.

Tim Balcon, CEO at CITB, said:

“Meeting the scale of the UK’s housing need requires a step change in how we train people for construction careers. Accelerated Apprenticeships are a key part of that shift – helping more people gain the skills they need more quickly, and in the areas where they are most needed. Establishing regional Accelerated Apprenticeship programmes is a vital next step in developing our partnerships with mayoral and local authorities and is an example of the collaborative efforts that are required to address the skills shortage.

“But it’s not just about getting people through training faster. As an industry, we need to place greater focus on outcomes – ensuring that apprenticeships lead to sustained, high-quality employment. That’s how we build a workforce that is not only larger, but more resilient for the future.”