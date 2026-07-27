Operational Resilience Is Mostly About Human Beings Trying to Make Decisions While Overwhelmed

One of the strange things about operational resilience is that organisations often discuss it as though it is primarily about systems.

Frameworks. Technology. Dashboards. Escalation procedures. Colour-coded incident trackers that become increasingly alarming as the day progresses. Entire meetings where people use phrases like “critical dependencies” and “impact tolerances” while everybody quietly tries to remember whether they replied to the last twelve urgent emails.

And to be fair, those things matter.

But after working around governance, operational resilience and regulated environments for long enough, I am increasingly convinced that a large percentage of resilience work is actually just human beings attempting to make sensible decisions while their Outlook notifications reproduce exponentially in the background.

Most operational incidents do not begin with dramatic collapse. Usually, they begin with confusion. A message gets missed. A concern gets raised slightly too late. A decision gets made based on incomplete information because everybody involved is simultaneously in four meetings, two group chats and one low-level existential crisis.

The issue is rarely that people are incompetent. More often, people are overloaded.

Modern workplaces increasingly expect employees to process huge amounts of information while remaining calm, commercially aware, strategically focused, collaborative, emotionally intelligent and somehow still capable of remembering where they saved the final version of the document. Then organisations act surprised when decision-making quality starts deteriorating under pressure.

Operational resilience is often framed as a technical capability, but in practice it is deeply behavioural. Pressure affects judgement. Fatigue affects communication. Cognitive overload affects whether people notice inconsistencies, escalate concerns early or quietly convince themselves that the situation is “probably manageable” right up until it very much is not.

This becomes particularly noticeable in highly regulated environments where the answer is rarely straightforward. Contrary to popular belief, governance work is not usually a clean process where somebody calmly applies a framework while orchestral music plays softly in the background. Quite a lot of it is people trying to interpret ambiguous situations in real time while somebody asks for an urgent update every twelve minutes.

And this is where I think many organisations misunderstand resilience entirely.

They optimise heavily for speed. Faster reporting. Faster responses. Faster communication. Faster outputs. Entire workplace cultures built around responsiveness, visibility and the ability to answer messages at mildly concerning speeds.

But resilience and speed are not automatically the same thing.

At a certain point, organisations stop creating responsiveness and start creating noise. Notifications become cognitive wallpaper. Communication fragments across platforms. Teams become so focused on reacting quickly that nobody has enough mental space left to think properly.

Ironically, the people stabilising difficult situations are often not the fastest people in the room. They are usually the calmest.

The people capable of slowing situations down long enough to ask whether the organisation is actually solving the right problem, whether the operational response makes sense in practice, what information might still be missing, and whether anyone involved has consumed anything except caffeine and stress for the last nine hours.

Because operational resilience is not just about whether systems survive pressure. Increasingly, it is about whether people still have enough cognitive capacity left to function coherently under it.

And I think this becomes even more important as organisations move further into AI, automation and increasingly accelerated ways of working. Technology can absolutely improve efficiency. It can support analysis, automate processes and reduce manual workload. But none of that removes the basic reality that organisations are still human environments filled with human limitations.

People still get tired. Communication still breaks down. Judgement still becomes worse under sustained pressure. Teams still miss things when cognitive overload becomes normalised.

The organisations that adapt best over the next decade probably will not be the ones moving the fastest at all costs. They will be the ones that understand the difference between speed and sustainable decision-making.

Because eventually, every organisation reaches the point where resilience stops being theoretical.

And in those moments, the thing that matters most is rarely the existence of a beautifully designed framework sitting untouched in a SharePoint folder.

It is whether the people inside the organisation can still think clearly when the pressure arrives.

By Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik MICA CG, Risk, Governance & Compliance