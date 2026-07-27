New IMI Heavy Vehicle Technology Skills Competition celebrates the next generation of HGV Technicians

Exceptional apprentice technicians progress to September’s national final following inaugural qualifiers

Earlier this year, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) launched its own national Heavy Vehicle Technology Skills Competition, taking proactive action to ensure learners and apprentices continue to have a recognised national platform to develop, showcase and gain recognition for their skills. The competition provides a structured pathway for emerging talent, supporting skills development, career progression and the future sustainability of the heavy vehicle workforce. This followed changes to the WorldSkills UK competition portfolio.

18 Heavy Vehicle Maintenance and Repair apprentice technicians have now showcased their technical skills, with six technicians confirmed as finalists, with the national qualifiers taking place from 1st to 3rd July at Renault Trucks UK Training Centre in Leicester. Practical challenges assessed the knowledge, precision and problem-solving abilities of the competitors across six key disciplines: brake systems, electrical systems, transmission, lighting components, engine mechanical and engine management systems.

The six highest scoring apprentices, who were assessed by an expert judging panel, will now progress to the national final on September 11th where they will take part in live challenges at DAF Apprentice Academy in Nottingham, before attending the medal ceremony later that evening.

Finalist Employer Training Provider Arseni Delchev FCC Environment Warwickshire Garage & Transport Group Cai Williams Dennis Eagle (Merthyr Tydfil) Cardiff & Vale College Jayden Fossett Brian Currie Ltd Milton Keynes (DAF) Skillnet Training Monty Gambrell Motus Commercials (DAF) Skillnet Training Romeo Beeby Keltruck Ltd (Scania) Inspiro Training Theo Lanham Adams Morey (DAF) Skillnet Training

Michael Massey, IMI Skills Competitions Manager commented: “It was fantastic to see some of the UK’s top HGV learners compete in the qualifiers of the first ever independent IMI Heavy Vehicle Technology Skills Competition, highlighting the skill, passion and potential of the next generation of technicians. The standard of work demonstrated throughout was exceptionally high, with competitors showing impressive attention to detail, technical knowledge and professionalism. They tackled complex faults with confidence and clearly demonstrated the skills required to maintain and repair today’s increasingly sophisticated heavy vehicles.

“All of the competitors represent the future of the heavy vehicle industry and should be proud of what they’ve achieved. We very much look forward to seeing the finalists demonstrate their skills once again in September.”

Mandla Ndhlovu, Technical & Apprentice Academy Manager, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “We have been thrilled to be a part of this competition from its inception. We’ve been really keen to work with the IMI to give technicians an opportunity to showcase their skills, and the hard work they have put into their careers so far. Good luck to everyone competing in the finals.”

Recent IMI data analysis reports an encouraging increase in the number of apprentices joining HGV pathways, with starts increasing by 47% in the past five years. More than 1,500 learners started HGV apprenticeships in the 2024/25 academic year, with 80.6% of these on the Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician pathway. With more people entering HGV apprenticeships, initiatives such as the IMI’s Heavy Vehicle Technology Skills Competition have an increasingly important role to play in nurturing and recognising the next generation of talent.