Nuneaton’s King Edward VI College joins Coventry University’s Phoenix Partnership

King Edward VI College in Nuneaton has become the latest to join Coventry University’s Phoenix Partnership which aims to strengthen relationships between schools, colleges and Coventry University.

In a bid to demystify higher education and the application process, advisors from Coventry University work with schools and colleges who sign up to the scheme to create bespoke, sector-leading collaborations with students at the core.

And now King Edward VI College has joined fellow Nuneaton school Etone College on the scheme, as well as Coventry schools including Foxford Community School and Blue Coat School, and even three schools in Cyprus.

Dylan Cozens, regional recruitment director at Coventry University, said:

“We are delighted to welcome King Edward VI College into our Phoenix Partnership. We are building stronger ties with places of education locally, nationally and abroad to ensure that higher education is open to as many people as possible.

“Students in schools and colleges may feel that higher education is not for them – the Phoenix Partnership is about breaking down barriers to transform people’s life and career opportunities.

“We are promoting the benefits of higher education as a destination for young people and helping them to progress from a Phoenix Partner to Coventry University.”

Rachael Talbot, Careers and Progression Leader at King Edward VI College, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have become a Phoenix Partnership college. Our long-established links with Coventry University have now been strengthened by this collaboration and both organisations believe further great work can be done together as a result.

“This academic year we have already taken several groups of students for taster events at the university, have received support from the recruitment team and academics at our in-college careers events, have received funding to pay for the careers platform Unifrog, and are well on the way to setting up a ground-breaking clinical skills collaboration project for aspiring nurses and midwives which has been funded through the Phoenix Partnership.”

Schools and colleges wanting to find out more can speak to the Coventry University Group Outreach team.

Published in