Personio Foundation launches its first global call for applications

Applications open today (22 August) for exceptional non-profit organisations working in the fields of climate change mitigation and education to join Personio Foundation’s Impact Portfolio. Successful organisations will receive unrestricted multi-year grants, strategic support and access to Personio HR management software for free. Additionally, grantees have the opportunity to help co-create our HR Accelerator and a shared community with other impact portfolio partners.

Personio Foundation’s mission is to support forward-thinking, innovative organisations working on climate action and education through its Impact Portfolio and HR Accelerator. Since launching in December, the Foundation now supports eight NGOs through its Impact Portfolio, while its HR Accelerator has begun producing content to help non-profit organisations upskill in HR.

Hanno Renner, Co-founder of Personio and Chairman of the Foundation, said:

“Launching the first worldwide call for applications to join our Impact Portfolio is a major milestone for the Foundation. With eight organisations already in the portfolio, we are looking forward to partnering with more non-profits and supporting even greater impact in education and climate change. It has always been our ambition to link Personio’s success with tackling these pressing issues, so taking the Foundation to the next level is really exciting.”

Martjin Lopes Cardozo, CEO at Circle Economy, an organisation that aims to accelerate the practical and scalable implementation of the circular economy and an Impact Portfolio grantee, said

“We’re very grateful for the help from Personio which enables us to be bolder and faster in pushing toward our ambitious goals to double circularity in the next decade. Movement toward this is vital in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Applicants should meet the following criteria:

Eligible organisations : official non-profit status necessary

: official non-profit status necessary Field of action : working either in the field of climate change mitigation and/or education

: working either in the field of climate change mitigation and/or education Geographic focus : the Foundation supports organisations globally.

: the Foundation supports organisations globally. Special focus: organisations with innovative, scalable solutions to address climate change and education.

