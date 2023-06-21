St Mary’s named in HSBC China list as students also pick up national wins for art and photography

St Mary’s School, Cambridge, has been recognised as one of the world’s top 100 schools in a report devised by HSBC China, in association with Hurun Education.

The school features in the first “HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2023”, a list of the world’s top high schools, ranked according to leavers’ university destinations, co-curricular and reputation.

Ranking the best independent schools in the world, the list is targeted at parents looking to find the most suitable school for their children; teachers looking to work in the best schools; and university admission officers seeking to understand more about where applications are coming from.

As the school celebrates this achievement, it is also applauding the work of two sixth form students, who have been awarded prestigious prizes in this year’s Rotary Club Young Photographer and Young Artists competitions.

Chloe F., an honorary photography scholar at St Mary’s, was placed third in the national round of The Rotary Club’s annual photography competition. Her image ‘The Heights of London’ was submitted for the category ‘The Beauty of Architecture’ and earned her a trophy and prize. This follows her also being crowned the overall winner in both the senior age group at the Cambridgeshire regional event and the East Anglia District competition.

Fellow sixth form student, Eloise S., was awarded third place in The Rotary Club’s national senior art category of the competition: ‘Sunrise and Sunsets’. Her acrylic canvas ‘Llanddwyn Island’ was also a winner in the senior category at the Cambridgeshire regional event and the East Anglia District competition.

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, said:

“As we head towards the end of the academic year, we are rounding things off in style with a new global ranking for the school and more award wins for our students, recognising their individual abilities. We are immensely excited to be acknowledged globally within this new top list – which recognises our efforts to develop engaged and compassionate young women with the aspirations, confidence and integrity to go on and shape a better world. We are also incredibly proud of Chloe and Eloise. To have won such a prestigious series of competitions is an incredible achievement and showcases their undeniable talents.”

