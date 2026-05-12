Anchor Institutions Unite to Strengthen Skills and Employment Opportunities for Local Communities

A strategic partnership between Waltham Forest College, the Waltham Forest Council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is driving a shared ambition to transform skills development and expand access to high-quality employment opportunities to deliver a shared mission to build a more inclusive economy in the borough.

Bringing together three key anchor institutions, the collaboration is focused on better aligning education, training, and employment support to meet the evolving needs of local communities and respond to the Government priorities such as The Youth Guarantee.

At a recent strategic workshop, leaders from all three organisations explored how closer, more coordinated working can unlock opportunity at scale. Discussions centred on sectors experiencing significant growth, including digital and technology, green industries, experience economy, and construction and how a joined-up approach can help close skills gaps, support inclusive economic growth, and create clearer, more accessible pathways into sustainable employment and careers.

Waltham Forest College reaffirmed its commitment to embedding essential skills and delivering high-quality, industry-aligned training that responds directly to employer needs. Through a strong emphasis on equipping learners with the confidence, technical expertise, and professional behaviours required to succeed. This approach is enabling more students to progress into well-paid, high-skilled roles, supporting long-term career success and economic mobility.

The London Borough of Waltham Forest highlighted the critical role of place-based partnerships in strengthening economic resilience and driving social mobility, while the Department for Work and Pensions emphasised its role in connecting residents to opportunity through tailored employment support and access to the labour market.

Janet Gardner OBE, Principal and CEO, Waltham Forest College, said:

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to unlocking potential and creating real opportunities for our communities. At Waltham Forest College, we are dedicated to equipping our learners with the skills, confidence, and ambition they need not only to succeed, but to thrive in high-skilled, well-paid careers.”

Together, the partners share a bold vision for a more inclusive, dynamic local economy — one where residents can access high-quality skills provision and meaningful employment, and where employers benefit from a diverse, skilled, and future-ready workforce.

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said:

“Partnerships like this one in Waltham Forest are exactly what our reform of the apprenticeship and skills system is designed to support.

“The Government is working hard to create a more flexible skills system that opens doors for people — and when colleges, local authorities, and employment services come together with a shared purpose, local people benefit.

“This collaboration is a brilliant example of how we can build a skills system that truly works for communities, creates real opportunities in the sectors of the future, and supports people into rewarding, well-paid careers.”