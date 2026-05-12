Bridging the gap between skills development and demand for workers

A cohesive approach to tackling skill shortages is the focus for Regional Skills Hub manager, Dan Baldwin

Trading in the sun and surf of Australia’s coastline for the industrial backdrop of Teesside might not sound like an obvious choice, but ex-pat Dan Baldwin couldn’t be happier to be back on home turf.

He is the newly appointed Regional Skills Hub manager at the Education Training Collective tasked with bringing together the skills and knowledge of colleges and providers across the Tees Valley to tackle skills shortages with a cohesive approach.

His aim in the role is to increase local training capacity between industry and training providers to ensure skills needs are met, particularly in the engineering construction industry.

The goal is to ensure workforces and individuals have greater access to training and are therefore equipped to meet the growing demand for workers in the region.

“It means making the best use of the expertise, resources and equipment available to meet employers’ training needs,” said Dan.

To do the job right, he knows, will take a collaborative effort, and that is exactly what this is.

His role is backed by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) as part of its Regional Skills Hub funding, a scheme which is designed to boost training provider capacity and grow numbers in industrial hot spots to help address engineering construction skill shortages.

The ECITB provided £478,000 Regional Skills Hub funding towards building an immersive training rig at the new NETA Training facility in Thornaby.

Dan’s focus is on matching skills training provision with industry demand across Etc. providers incorporating NETA Training, Innersummit, Redcar and Cleveland College and Stockton Riverside College, along with Middlesbrough College, Darlington College and Hartlepool College of Further Education – all part of the Tees Valley Regional Skills Consortium.

Originally from Birmingham, Dan is impressed by what Teesside and the wider Tees Valley has to offer in terms of infrastructure and industrial expertise.

While employers and providers are clearly already forging great links, he believes there’s more that can be done.

He said: “We want employers to know what is available to them locally in terms of courses and training but also funding. We work directly with industry and individual employers to identify skills gaps and design a plan together.”

The Regional Skills Hub brings colleges together by drawing on combined resources and individual specialisms to best meet employers’ needs.

And there’s more to come. Dan will oversee the delivery of the ECITB-funded pipefitting, welding, mechanical and project-based immersive training rig at the new NETA Training facility in Thornaby and enhanced pipefitting training facilities for NETA and Redcar and Cleveland College.

For dad-of-two Dan, who has built a career around assisting with workforce development and upskilling through training and education, most recently working with Altrad in Australia, it is a chance to continue making a positive impact back in the UK.

An advocate for life-long learning, he said: “I like the idea of the workforce skills escalator. You start at the bottom and then progress all the way to director if that’s what you choose. The important part is making sure the training is available to get there.

“This is the purpose of the Regional Skills Hub, to expand access to quality training, create direct routes for new entrants, to upskill or reskill, while aligning with real demand.”

Etc. group director of marketing and business engagement, Erika Marshall said: “With Dan leading the Regional Skills Hub and the continued backing of the ECITB, colleges in the Tees Valley are deepening collaboration with industry at exactly the right time.

“Together, we are able to expand access to high‑quality training, share specialist resources and areas of expertise to create a more responsive, skilled and resilient workforce for Teesside and beyond.”

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “The ECITB looks forward to working with Dan as we continue to collaborate with industry partners in Teesside to grow the number of skilled engineers and craftspeople we need now and in the future.

“The rig will provide much-needed industry training in areas where significant industry investment is being made and where there’s a forecast shortage of skills to meet demand.”

Employers facing skills shortages can contact the Regional Skills Hub for details about access to funded training and workforce support. Individuals looking to upskill or start a career in engineering or construction can also register interest in upcoming training programmes.