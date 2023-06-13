Talented Students impress at Portsmouth Comic Con whilst raising funds for Portsmouth food bank Charity

Talented students from HSDC, alongside lecturer Paul Parsons, showcased an array of artwork at the annual Portsmouth Comic Con event which ran from 3 June to 4 June 2023.

The exhibit, held at the renowned Portsmouth Guildhall, was centered around villains from the worlds of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars amongst many others. The exhibit was visually stunning and evidently displayed artwork that showcased creativity, imagination, and incredible technical skills.

Attendees were impressed by the variety of mediums used which included traditional drawing, painting techniques and digital art. This was an excellent opportunity for our students to not only impress but to demonstrate their breadth of skills to a large audience.

Paul Parsons, Lecturer of Art and Design said:

“Congratulations to the Art students of Havant & South Downs College for their successful Heroes and Villains art exhibition at Portsmouth Comic Con. It’s wonderful to hear that their hard work paid off not only in terms of showcasing their talent but also in making a positive impact on the community.

The students from A Level Graphics, UAL L3 Art & Design, and the L4 Creative Enterprise Diploma raised over £150 for the Portsmouth Food Bank Charity by selling the artwork to the Portsmouth Comic Con fans, which is a commendable achievement.

The diverse range of media used, from traditional paint to digital art, highlights the versatility and innovation of the students’ artistic skills. Mixing different media allows for unique and captivating pieces that can resonate with a wider audience.”

Kayzie Veall, A Level Graphics and Illustration Student added:

“Thanks Portsmouth Comic Con and my Graphics teacher Paul Parsons for organising this event. My work was seen by over 3,000 people across the two-day event. It was really exciting to see my work in my first exhibition!”

Well done to all involved, this is an incredible achievement.

