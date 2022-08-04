University of Derby academic awarded National Teaching Fellowship

University of Derby academic Dr Naomi Shiner has been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship by Advance HE.

The National Teaching Fellowship Scheme celebrates and recognises individuals who have made an outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession in higher education.

Naomi, who works in the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care, joined the University in 2016 and has over 13 years’ experience working clinically in the National Health Service. She is the programme leader and a Senior Lecturer in Diagnostic Radiography at the University and chairs the College Research Simulation Group.

In addition, Naomi is a national leader in the use of simulation-based education (SBE) particularly the use of moulage (professional make-up) and its role in enhancing the learning experience. She is an active researcher, has published multiple articles and a book chapter, and presented her research on the national and international stage.

Naomi has a variety of prominent external roles, including acting as chair of the Society of Radiographers simulation specialist interest group, and has supported Health Education England in the development of a framework for SBE. Naomi supports and mentors clinical partners and educators in their use of SBE and has recently created a series of highly successful international webinars and discussion forums for the use of SBE clinical settings.

Commenting on the Fellowship, Naomi said: “I am over the moon with this award. I endeavour to have a positive impact on the student experience and my aim, through using simulation, is to ensure students feel more prepared both personally and professionally for their careers ahead. Combining this with my passion for research, I look forward to future collaborations to further advance the use of this pedagogical approach and look forward to joining the NTF community.”

Dr Denise Baker, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dean for the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care at the University of Derby, said: “This is a very deserving accolade for Naomi. Student feedback about her approach to teaching, in particular her simulation sessions, is overwhelmingly positive. She is regarded as a dynamic, enthusiastic lecturer, and there are many endorsements from students and staff testifying to her impact on them.”

Naomi joins five other University of Derby staff as members of an international community of National Teaching Fellows who work collaboratively to contribute to the broader academic community and the professional standards of academic practice.

She is one of 54 new National Teaching Fellows to be awarded by Advance HE.

Professor Keith McLay, Provost Learning & Teaching at the University of Derby, added: “I am absolutely delighted that Naomi has received this award; it is a testament to her cutting-edge work in simulation-based pedagogies. It is especially pleasing to see the positive impact Naomi has had on both University of Derby students and the broader diagnostic radiography profession.”

