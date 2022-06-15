Comprehensive guide launched for people thinking of FE courses in dog grooming

The iPET Network has released a comprehensive guide for anyone thinking about choosing a career in dog grooming.

There is a national shortage of qualified dog groomers, and with the puppy boom creating more demand than ever, it is the perfect time to consider a career in animal care.

International Awarding Organisation and qualification creators iPET Network has created a no nonsense guide, for those considering a career change and wondering how to start.

The guide, which is available here, outlines the steps that those entering the industry should take, to ensure that they are well prepared for the challenging and rewarding career.

An extract from the guide reads: “Technically in the UK anyone can just pick up a pair of scissors and start trimming dogs for money, but that is a terrifying prospect given the level of skill, safety, animal welfare and competence that is required.

“You are also looking after people’s beloved pets, and could risk high costs and severe damage to your businesses’ reputation if something should go wrong.

“We have all seen those viral stories about dogs which received a terrible groom and ended up looking like Sid from Ice Age haven’t we!

“So, to be a responsible groomer that your clients can trust you need to be trained.”

The document then goes on to explain the training needed, and the benefits of joining the profession, such as career flexibility, and entering into a booming industry.

Speaking about the need for a comprehensive guide for would-be learners, Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, founders of the iPET Network, said: “We created this guide to answer the many questions that someone thinking of entering the world of dog grooming might have.

“For many people thinking of changing their career, the initial first steps can be daunting, so this guide aims to calm their fears, and lays out the must-know information in a friendly way.

“There has never been a better time to become a dog groomer, and for many people working with animals is a dream job. But skills and qualifications are key to building a safe and reputable industry, showcasing Dog Grooming as a career and we are committed to that.”

To access the guide, and find out more about the iPET Network go to https://www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

