Adapting to Teaching Adult Learners
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Do you have a background in teaching learners up to the age of 18 , but finding it challenging to transition to working with adults? Do you find it harder to engage and maintain the interest of the group? Are you looking for more tools to add to the toolbox to help manage and assist adult learners? If so, then this masterclass is for you! Adult learners are very different to younger learners and often we need to adapt our approach to meet the needs of a new audience. This programme is aimed at experienced trainers who are transitioning to train adult learners. This workshop is part of the Solvendis Teaching Excellence Programme, a programme which also includes:
